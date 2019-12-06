InsurTech launches broker benchmarking service

InsurTech Futures: Ratings agency Gilchrist Standard said the service would help raise industry standards and reduce risks.

InsurTech start-up Gilchrist Standard has launched a ratings and benchmarking service for brokers.

By completing either an online assessment or telephone audit, brokers are measured by Gilchrist Standard against 18 key performance indicators.

The self-described ratings agency said it then applies its own algorithms to the assessment to produce a score and rating for the firm.

Gilchrist Standard also supplies a report that anonymously benchmarks brokers against fellow participants and an industry ‘ideal’, highlighting areas of focus to help raise a firm’s standards and reduce risk.

The service is specifically targeting brokers in the general insurance sector.

Comment

Peter Townsend, head of partnerships at the start-up, stated: “Gilchrist Standard allows our audit team to indicate to an insurance broker how they compare against other insurance brokers and the industry norm.

“We are finding this to be a highly motivating factor in encouraging firms to use our independent review model to raise their own professional standards.”

James Woollam, managing director at Hayes Parsons, added: “We were one of the firms invited to help benchmark the gradings and found the exercise to be both efficient and informative.

“Being able to anonymously compare our results with peer practitioners adds so much recognition to the efforts our staff put into being a professional team and will open up commercial opportunities.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.