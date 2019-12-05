Aston Lark makes second Irish deal

Purchase of commercial lines specialist Wright Insurance Brokers follows its deal for Dublin-headquartered Robertson Low in January.

Aston Lark has bought Wright Insurance Brokers in Ireland for an undisclosed sum.

The broker revealed plans to expand in Ireland earlier this year following its purchase of Irish broker Robertson Low in January.

Wright has offices in Wexford and Carlow and specialises in the commercial and transport sectors as well as high net worth. The broker has a GWP of €37m (£31.3m) and employs 62 staff.

Peter Blanc, chief executive officer of Aston Lark, told Insurance Age that all staff will remain with the Irish broker, including the management team.

Opportunities

Blanc commented: “We’ve been hugely impressed by the business that Tony and Breda Wright have built.

“Providing a personal and high-quality service to clients runs through the heart of the business, making it a perfect fit to join the growing Aston Lark family.”

Blanc added that Aston Lark is keen to continue to grow in Ireland, where the broker sees “huge opportunities”.

He continued: “Our increased scale will help us provide the full range of insurance and risk management solutions to companies and individuals seeking really high-quality personal service – which we believe will set us apart from the competition.”

Strategy

Tony Wright, CEO at Wright Insurance Brokers, added: “Having followed an acquisition model ourselves for the last few years, we believe the Aston Lark strategy is directly aligned with the goals we set out to achieve.

“The continuation of a highly personalised service company within a scaled, influential group provides real benefits to our customers and staff.”

In September, Aston Lark confirmed that private equity house Goldman Sachs had become a majority owner of the business following the conclusion of an investment deal believed to be in the region of £320m.

The broker has since bought Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk. Other recent purchases include Manchester-based Buckland Harvester, specialist household broker Highworth and Jobson James Insurance Brokers.

