Headline makers - December 2019
The top 5 most read
Marsh Commercial branch closures underway
Insurance Age understands redundancies of around three figures are on the cards as the former Jelf business undergoes a restructure under Anthony Gruppo. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4299156
Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400
GI CEO Colm Holmes says the provider is targeting growth in SME and corporate and specialty and insists new strategy will not lead to more redundancies. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4310161
Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed
Insurance Age surveyed the state of the market and the results and expert analysis from IMAS are now available. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4283816
UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
It is believed that broker-facing roles will be impacted. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4315846
Simon Matson very sorry for “insensitive comments”
The Gallagher boss was revealed to have called one former employee a “fat complicated arab” in expletive-laden staff poaching court case papers. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4294546
Tech highlights
Get Indemnity, an InsurTech broking service, has been launched. It aims to enable UK companies with a turnover of up to £100m to apply for and manage their commercial insurance online. In a statement, the new
broker’s founder and managing director, Simon Taylor, detailed that the InsurTech has a digital on-boarding process and also records quantitative and qualitative risk information. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4280111
InsurTech company Zego has been awarded a licence to operate as an insurer in Gibraltar. The licence enables Zego to act as a carrier and build and sell its own products and essentially have a Gibraltar-domiciled and regulated provider business in addition to its other activities. The firm said that it will remain working alongside its insurer partners and that the licence will enable it to innovate with new policies and analyse and implement product changes in less than 24 hours. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4292171
Soundbites
Our personal lines performance over the last 18 months has been less than we would have wanted it to be in terms of margin, not necessarily growthColm Holmes, CEO of general insurance at Aviva, explains why the insurer is reducing its number of personal lines products from 400 to 40 by 2022
At Lloyd’s we expect all market participants to act with integrity, be respectful and always speak up. I hope this campaign encourages more people to do soJohn Neal, CEO at Lloyd’s, talks at the launch of the market’s Speak Up campaign
With a whole host of spending commitments made by each of the major parties already in this election campaign, it is vital that this earmarked pot of money is not absorbed into general government revenues and spent in other areasGraeme Trudgill, executive director of Biba, calls on the government to ringfence money raised from increases in IPT for flood defences
The Insurance Age Podcast: 29 November 2019
Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss this week's most popular news stories, including a restructure at MS Amlin and redundancies at RSA.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
