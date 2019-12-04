Headline makers - December 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from November on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Marsh Commercial branch closures underway

Insurance Age understands redundancies of around three figures are on the cards as the former Jelf business undergoes a restructure under Anthony Gruppo.

Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400

GI CEO Colm Holmes says the provider is targeting growth in SME and corporate and specialty and insists new strategy will not lead to more redundancies.

Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed

Insurance Age surveyed the state of the market and the results and expert analysis from IMAS are now available.

UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA

It is believed that broker-facing roles will be impacted.

Simon Matson very sorry for “insensitive comments”

The Gallagher boss was revealed to have called one former employee a "fat complicated arab" in expletive-laden staff poaching court case papers.

Tech highlights

Get Indemnity, an InsurTech broking service, has been launched. It aims to enable UK companies with a turnover of up to £100m to apply for and manage their commercial insurance online. In a statement, the new

broker's founder and managing director, Simon Taylor, detailed that the InsurTech has a digital on-boarding process and also records quantitative and qualitative risk information.

InsurTech company Zego has been awarded a licence to operate as an insurer in Gibraltar. The licence enables Zego to act as a carrier and build and sell its own products and essentially have a Gibraltar-domiciled and regulated provider business in addition to its other activities. The firm said that it will remain working alongside its insurer partners and that the licence will enable it to innovate with new policies and analyse and implement product changes in less than 24 hours.

Soundbites

Our personal lines performance over the last 18 months has been less than we would have wanted it to be in terms of margin, not necessarily growth Colm Holmes, CEO of general insurance at Aviva, explains why the insurer is reducing its number of personal lines products from 400 to 40 by 2022

At Lloyd’s we expect all market participants to act with integrity, be respectful and always speak up. I hope this campaign encourages more people to do so John Neal, CEO at Lloyd’s, talks at the launch of the market’s Speak Up campaign