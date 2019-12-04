Editor's letter - December 2019

Light and shade: Along with celebrating success, we mustn’t forget the darker side of 2019

What a busy year it has been across the insurance spectrum.

The Insurance Age Top 100 showed consolidation in the broker space is continuing at pace (albeit with a marginal slow down) and insurers are also making deals too – notably Allianz with its L&G buy.

You can learn more on this in our exclusive interview with Allianz CEO Jon Dye here.

We also have a news analysis on the recently uncovered Jelf – now Marsh Commercial – branch closures and centralisation plan.

But I would like to spend a few moments reflecting on the year in insurance, given this is the final edition of 2019.

Reputation has been the watch word across the board, what with the cultural struggles (and attempts to control them) going on at Lloyd’s, the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case – which revealed racist language and hit the nationals – and the ongoing dual pricing enquiry.

The market is also facing a capacity crunch, with some providers going into run-off and others pulling out of certain business lines. As we’ve previously mentioned, this is a chance to sort the wheat from the chaff in the world of broking.

It has not all been gloomy though. Brokers continue to grow organically and the crusade to raise cash for dementia research pulled in £90k on the Insurance Day of Giving.

Throughout all the ups and downs of the year, the Insurance Age team would like to thank the readers for supporting us, attending our events and helping us get under the skin of the biggest insurance stories. From us, to you, thank you!

Here’s to another exciting, profitable 2020.