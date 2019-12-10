Broking success: Ketan Patel, managing director of Artemis Insurance Brokers

Building relationships: Ketan Patel, managing director of Artemis Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age why contacts and networks are important for winning clients and growing business

▶ What is your own insurance background?

I originally started in life insurance and I did some training on life business with various entities at the time, gaining the experience, and then I moved into general insurance. No one taught me general insurance, I had to learn it myself.

When I first started out I worked at a couple of local brokers, most of which have now been bought.

▶ When was Artemis Insurance Brokers started?

We went live in 2010, but it took two years prior to this to set up because there was so much paperwork involved in applying for regulatory approval. During those two years I had a full-time job as a consultant.

I would say it has been a tough year. Finding the right staff is difficult and time-consuming. Before then, we grew the team from myself to eight staff.

▶ What are Artemis’ specialisms?

Property is a good third or more of our business and it’s growing. A lot of that is word of mouth business, which has come to us on recommendation from another client or a lawyer or an accountancy firm.

It is all about relationships, because people are sort of looking around at price, cover, etc. I have a lot of experience so can deal with complex cases. We also have commercial combined clients up and down the country, well known national brands as well.

Additionally, we do a lot of professional indemnity (PI) insurance. North of twenty percent of our book is PI. That’s for people like solicitors, accountants, designers and those in the construction space.

We’re also looking into more niche areas.

▶ How do you find the local competition in Purley?

Our business is not local, it is national, but we deal primarily through the Midlands and South. We also have an appointed representative in the North. Yes, we have got local business, but it isn’t the bulk of what we do.

There are quite a few brokers regionally in our area, but I don’t think I’ve come across anything that’s affected us personally, so local competition is not a big issue.

▶ What insurers do you work with and which provide the best service?

We have a panel of suppliers we work with, but sometimes you have to go beyond that if your customer needs cover they do not write.

Travelers Insurance is one insurer we have worked with. When we started, they came on board to help us out on our property business and really went the extra mile.

▶ Would you ever work with an unrated insurer?

We’ve avoided them for a while, I’d rather politely say no rather than worry about whether they are going to be there tomorrow or not. There was this period in time when solicitors PI went down the unrated route. I didn’t go down that path, so I did lose a tranche of income, but that’s how it is – either you go down that risky route or you don’t.

▶ How have you found being a member of the Compass network?

The big boss at Compass, John Lincoln, who is now retiring, is a good friend of ours and he has helped me more or less from day one. He assisted us with building up the brand and everything else, and has supported us all the way.

▶ As a member of Biba, how do you think they represent the broking community?

Biba are doing their bit and they are the voice for the insurance industry. The signposting initiative is valuable, as is the work they do on referrals. We’re on the Find a Broker portal too and through that we’ve picked up some reasonable commercial cases where clients haven’t been happy and what they’ve done is look for another broker through the Biba service.

▶ How do you feel about current levels of consolidation?

The big brokers have got a lot of private equity funding behind them – brokers are going for silly prices at the moment and they’re giving you money up front on some of them, it’s just ridiculous.

We are looking to grow. We’ve been in discussions with various entities over the years, because you don’t have to be big to buy. In fact, you can be small and buy big.

▶ Looking to the future, what are your plans for Artemis?

We want to grow. It is just a matter of trying to find the right opportunity with regards to an acquisition.

It has got to be the correct fit for us either niche or multiclass. If we can find the right niche of business to acquire, we would also ensure its employees will become part of our company as well. We’d want to keep people at all levels including directors because we’d want to keep the relationships they had built up.

We have also been looking at products in niche areas. We keep getting enquiries from individuals in the fitness industry, for example. The difficulty with developing new products is you need to balance cost and value and we have found, sometimes, people don’t want to pay the money.