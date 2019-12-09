In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers

Wholesale and retail brokers alike are facing a capacity crunch in some sectors

With capacity shrinking in some lines of business, the expertise of the insurance market is being put to the test. While a market correction will benefit all players in the long term, there’s some pain to come first.

Brokers are already reporting difficulties placing business in some sectors, with construction and engineering proving particularly problematic.

“There are massive issues out there,” says Michelle South, schemes director at BHIB Insurance Brokers.

“Capacity is being pulled at the last minute in some parts of the market and there are no new players or capacity to replace it. We don’t use the unrated market but we do worry that we won’t be able to place some business.”

Getting tougher

It’s a similar story from Russell Sessions, director at Vizion Commercial. He says that where the risk is more complex, has overseas exposure, large limits or there’s even a whisper of the word cladding, it’s harder to get cover.

“We recently had problems with a couple of risks with £20m limits,” he explains. “We had to approach every insurer before we could find a home for them.”

Even where a home can be found for these risks, terms can be tougher with narrower wordings, exclusions and increased premiums becoming more commonplace.

Brokers also report being asked for much more information on areas such as management and due diligence, even on long-standing clients.

On premiums, instances of increases of 100% plus are being reported, with Sessions saying he’s had to pass on an increase of 600% on one complex risk.

“The client didn’t have a choice: we’d approached 42 insurers and there was only one prepared to quote. It’s not a nice conversation to have,” he adds.

South agrees. “It is difficult,” she says. “Not all clients can afford the additional premium and it’s even forcing some businesses to turn down contracts and down tools.”

Wholesale challenges

This environment can be a challenge for wholesale brokers too and Sessions expects to see some contraction in the wholesale market.

“It depends what they do,” he says. “If they offer something niche that a retail broker isn’t able to readily access themselves, they’ll be fine. If they’re more old school and expect a cut when they just replicate what a retail broker can do, they will struggle to survive.”

Wholesale brokers can also face the same capacity issues as retail brokers. Although they have access to more markets than the retail brokers, as appetite for some of the more problematic areas dries up, they can also find it difficult to access sufficient capacity.

This is where innovation is important, according to Declan Durkan, managing director of THB UK Risk Solutions.

“When capacity is shrinking, we have to think outside the box,” he says. “We’ve looked at new markets but also worked with our parent company AmWINS to create markets and bring them from overseas.”

Business boost

The good news is that for those wholesale brokers who are able to demonstrate the value they bring, a hard market can be a real business boost.

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of Pen Underwriting, says that wholesale brokers and MGAs can find themselves with a new flow of business in tougher times.

“Retail brokers will often turn to these markets when it gets harder to place business,” he says. “Anything that’s a bit different or a bit difficult is perfect for wholesale brokers and MGAs: when the computer says no, you need a human.”

This shift from computer to human is being felt at THB UK Risk Solutions. Durkan says he’s seen an increase in enquiries from retail brokers.

“It’s not just the specialist insurers that have reduced capacity,” he explains. “There’s less appetite from some of the composites too. This means we’re seeing more business that would have been written by regional underwriters.”

This doesn’t surprise Charles Manchester, chief executive officer at Manchester Underwriting Management. He expects to see distribution chains become elongated for a while as retail brokers work their way through the market to the right capacity.

“Retail brokers are looking both for new markets and new quality wholesale brokers,” he says. “Poorer wholesale brokers are floundering but the talented and well connected ones can get business placed in London that smaller regional brokers can’t.”

Survival of the fittest

It’s not a free-for-all though, with Durkan already noting that some retail brokers are being selective about who they work with.

“We’ve seen some narrowing down their choice of wholesalers,” he says. “They want to work with the ones that suit their needs. We have to be able to demonstrate the value we bring.”

Whether it’s problems finding capacity or the need to provide underwriters with much more information, pain is an inevitable part of any market correction. However, it also brings benefits as the shake up results in greater professionalism across the market.

“Whether you’re retail or wholesale, brokers who aren’t close enough to their clients will suffer,” says Peter Blanc, chief executive of Aston Lark. “Engaging early and talking to clients about the challenges is essential in a hard market. There’s lots a good broker can do to mitigate a large premium increase.”