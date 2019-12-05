Roundtable: Building a brighter future

Our expert panel discusses how brokers and software houses can work together to deliver a smoother journey for customers and what role data will play in future

Where does technology currently work well for brokers?

▶ Nick: At Open GI we talk about the network effect that is created by integrating brokers to the insurance ecosystem, including enrichments and third-party applications that have been introduced through InsurTechs. These are huge changes.

▶ Bob: We introduced enrichment really early on. It’s brilliant, as long as you use it properly. On a couple of occasions it really helped us to tidy up our book. It also helped us to form better relationships with insurers because we were producing better results for them, and that in turn improved results for the customer because we started getting better schemes. So it really did make quite a difference.

▶ Graham: The traditional monolithic software provider is just not appropriate for our business, so we need a more solid back office which will cover the whole spread, but very specific database capabilities, marketing capabilities, cross-sale capabilities; all that allows us to be nimble, move price with campaigns, provide more advice. And we haven’t yet got ourselves in the right place with technology for us to take advantage of all this.

Are you seeing good progress in technology and doing business?

▶ Liam: Most of our book is equestrian leisure, and 90% of our customers are ladies and the average age is 27. What we find is that these people spend a massive amount of their time online, particularly on social media. So when we’ve got new scheme ideas, we put the idea out there to them and we get lots of feedback straightaway.

How difficult is choosing a software partner?

▶ Toby: One of the problems we have is that we are relatively naïve purchasers because we’re not technology experts. In a way, we don’t actually know what that part of the journey looks like. One of the interesting things is where the core systems end and how we then make it bespoke to deal with networks. In our particular case, we have a wholesale AR network and a direct offering, but then it’s how you get us to the journey of saying “this is fit for that distribution platform”.

▶ Simon: Most of us would all use different applications. We look at what the client wants, what the client journey looks like, and their experience; whether they’re a traditional broker or whether they’re online, and from that, what are their priorities? We look at it from the client focus first. In terms of what technology I want, I have got a wish list of 10, but I’m not going to get 10 because that one-size-fits-all system just doesn’t work, does it? I would pick a provider that meets the majority of my needs and work to develop the others, but again, is that the best experience for my client, what do they want?

Are software houses opening up their systems?

▶ David: The Open GI system is completely open, with robust APIs [application programming interface], so it allows you to connect to third parties or whomever that you want. If we think about some of the InsurTechs that joined the market, say four or five years ago, it was all about disrupting the market. We still have an element of that, but I think that’s shifted to InsurTechs realising that they need to come in and be integrated with third-party solutions like software houses, to support brokers so that they benefit from technology as well.

▶ Laura: The fact that software houses are starting to open up their APIs shows really good progress, because when John [Warburton] first founded Konsileo, he said if you don’t open up APIs you are just going to stay behind the market and brokers are going to feel a bit trapped. As a start-up, we put a new version of our system out every six weeks to our brokers.

Are software houses communicating well with brokers?

▶ Nick: One thing that we do poorly is actually helping you to implement technology. We are planning to put together a sort of solutions consultancy team to come and listen to you and help, we are hoping to implement this through internal investment. We’re sometimes not good at communicating in software houses, and saying ‘we’ve got systems, here you go’ isn’t helpful sometimes.

▶ Liam: It’s just tying A to B. At the moment, the B to C part is fine. It’s at the front end where we’re at the mercy of developers, and that can be difficult. It would actually be quite nice to have one holistic offering, right from start to finish, where it is agile. One of the problems we’ve always had is with core systems. I’ve been a veteran of buying very, very expensive core systems that move like an oil tanker or perhaps even slower than that, and that is the problem.

▶ Ashley: But you do want a software house that’s looking to develop their offering continuously, not one that’s sitting back. It’s changing at an ever-increasing rate, and if you’re not changing, it makes it difficult for us to change at the sharp end.

Is there too much data?

▶ Bob: There is too much data, not enough information.

▶ Sara: As you get more data, the downside is everyone is looking for the perfect client. Well, actually, what about all the clients who aren’t perfect? What about underwriting all the little idiosyncrasies that include, maybe, people having losses. Also, information overload is an interesting idea when it comes to data, because it is human beings at the end of the day that somehow have got to cram all this knowledge into their brains to have an insightful conversation with the client.

Have software houses simplified question sets?

▶ Nick: The technology that we can provide has to conform to the insurance company’s standard question set. The minute that you think ‘I want to add a couple of questions to something that we can provide,’ it just breaks the process.

▶ Grant: You can’t be all things to all people, and we bash the software houses for not being able to do absolutely everything, but brokers change their mind about what they’re doing. We talked about cost analysis and business cases for the certain things, and we give you guys a year to develop it, but by that time the market has moved on and you guys haven’t been quick enough. The market is moving fast after all.

What’s coming next around tech and pricing models?

▶ David: For regional brokers I get that quote-and-buy online is fine for certain aspects, but your customer may still want that advice when it comes to buying insurance, whether it’s over the phone or face-to-face. So, the technology is there for quote-and-buy, but actually everyone is looking at how can I use my data to add value? The augmentation of data will give you your USP to say this is how you can trade slightly better.

▶ Graham: The approach we have, because we’re working with single client groups, is that we ultimately want to get to the no question proposition. So the client can come and look at our products, put their name down and everything else populates because we’re working to relatively few variables. Some of the metrics we’re using are how frequently clients visit our website, the duration of their stay and what content they are consuming. These insights helps us to try and develop products.

▶ Laura: It’s about the broker being able to have the right information, not just tons of it – the right data to give them insight and then use that with the insurers to get the best product that suits that client. It’s not just ‘here’s a massive report with a load of data’ because, like you say, the client is just going to be completely confused. It’s about how you engineer that data and bring insights to the client to help them manage their risks better, whether that’s through an insurance product or through something else. That’s where we think the technology can move forwards.

▶ Toby: We are at a fork in the road really. Are we the dinosaurs? Are we just going to go the route of extinction because we work in an imperfect market and we know that it’s very inefficient with the number of brokers that exist in the space? Lots of other industries have consolidated to the point where there’s only a few. Or are we actually doing the right thing and are gradually getting to a state where the customer is getting a better journey?

▶ Ashley: The broking industry has always changed after being challenged, but we have to be aware of what the changes are likely to be and move with the times, and we need software houses to help us do that.

Are we close to the no question quote?

▶ Nick: It’s absolutely achievable, but it’s fraught with risk.

▶ David: The technology is there. Aviva are there with four questions, but there is stuff that they do behind the scenes and then revalidating, but it’s going that way.

▶ Grant: It also doesn’t lend itself to aggregation, does it? Our cycle insurance is now being aggregated and we have three tiers of packaged policies where people can select which one suits them best. Aggregation is all about price and it’s all about tick boxes and the Ryanair model, and stripping the product down to the bare bones. The no question doesn’t suit it.