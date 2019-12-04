Roundtable: Prevention is better than cure

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Our expert panel discusses how brokers can encourage clients to adopt risk prevention solutions, how insurers can help and what role technology can play in the process

Attendees Chris Andrews

Head of risk management solutions, Aviva

Mark Armstrong

Managing director, Todd & Cue

Marc Brennan

Commercial insurance broker, James Hallam

Dave Carey

Head of mid-market UK, Aviva

Ian Cook

Interim managing director, Miles Smith

Sam Foreman

Prevention lead, Aviva

Sean McDonagh

Managing director, TMD Insurance Group

David Randle

Head of development, Tysers

Alan Roe

Managing director, Touchstone Underwriting

Adrian Sutton

Managing director, Douglas Insurance

How does Aviva define a prevention-first philosophy?

▶ Dave: We’ve built our mid-market proposition based on trying to change the dynamic from just being an insurance product supplier and prevention is key to that philosophy. What we’re looking to do is work with our brokers and our clients to prevent issues happening in the first place, and mitigate the ones that are unavoidable to the best degree to limit the impact on the end clients.

▶ Chris: It’s something that’s always sat with the risk engineering teams. At Aviva, we want it to flow through everyone who touches the clients or the brokers – the underwriters, the client relationship managers, and the claims teams as well. If you are unfortunate to have a loss, we obviously want to build resilience into those businesses, but also make sure you don’t have another loss again.

As brokers, do you see things from the same perspective?

▶ David: It depends on the size of the client and their sophistication. A great question to ask if you’re meeting a prospect is “What would you do if…?” and then you can pretty quickly gauge whether they’ve got plans in place.

Then you can understand their level of preparedness and build a proposition around that – not just try and sell on the price.

▶ Mark: To explore preventative solutions you need to demonstrate a real understanding of the client, which we would then share with the underwriter. It all starts with dialogue.

▶ Ian: Carriers need to come forward and say “when we talk about providing surveys and when we talk about risk management, we’re not talking about locks on windows and fire extinguishers and buckets of sand – we’re actually talking about prevention”. Underwriters need to be talking more about prevention.

If Aviva can provide all of those ancillary services – which most of us can’t in our own organisations – then that will move their proposition forward, certainly in front of some of the competition.

▶ Adrian: It does also depend very much on the client themselves and their appetite for these services.

Just because somebody has a certain level of turnover, it doesn’t mean that they are open to external guidance. They might say “I’ve been doing this job for so many years. I know what I’m doing. I don’t want somebody poking around telling me how to do this”.

If we know this is Aviva’s proposition, then the broker has to channel that to the people who are going to respond to it.

How do you communicate the necessity for prevention to your customers?

▶ Ian: It’s quite difficult to demonstrate to a client who hasn’t ever suffered any sizeable circumstance or loss. If it’s just attrition here and there, and it’s not really hurting the balance sheet, they won’t necessarily see the demonstrable value in everything that a carrier can bring to the table.

▶ Adrian: Another way of bringing this to people’s attention is if there’s a specific change in legislation that brings a change to their particular environment.

Are insurers sharing enough information around prevention?

Dave Carey and Sean McDonagh

▶ Mark: I’m not too sure how effective insurers are at communicating what solutions they have sector-wise. Part of my concern is we are perhaps not fully versed in what solutions are specific to the carrier and what they can demonstrate to the client. There’s a bit of a disconnect which could be improved.

▶ Marc: Sector-wise, we tend to be quite good as insurance brokers with information, but not across everything. Information could come from a provider who has got businesses across a book pointing out the big issues that are arising. That’s not coming.

▶ Sam: That’s how our mid-market proposition should be working. At the moment, when a mid-market underwriter is preparing a quote, they’re looking at the data from our industry sectors to identify, for example, the top three issues in liability, and they should be picking one of 100-plus solutions from Aviva’s Specialist Partner Network.

We tend to be quite good as insurance brokers with information, but not across everything. Information could come from a provider… pointing out the big issues that are arising Marc Brennan

Marc Brennan

Do mid-market customers really know the level of advice that brokers and providers are able to give on risk prevention?

▶ Ian: We’re working with Aviva at the moment on a sizeable bit of business. It’s an £18m turnover construction company. It’s had some losses, as you’d expect. So far, Aviva is asking what the client as done to prevent those losses from happening again. Why doesn’t Aviva tell us what the client could do to prevent that happening again? There’s only so much that we’ve got in our armoury as a fairly small broker compared to the plethora of information that Aviva will have on losses of that nature.

▶ Sean: I engage with Aviva and they have done exactly that. They gave lots of constructive advice around what a client should be focusing on in their particular arena. They came up with some really useful technology that the client hadn’t considered.

Adrian Sutton

▶ Dave: We’re working really hard, as I’m sure lots of insurers are, at increasing the dialogue in the frontline underwriting team.

▶ Chris: It should be a consultative approach. They should be standing with you, understanding the issues of you and your business, and then working with you to offer solutions or advice.

What are the differences between risk prevention and risk management?

▶ Chris: For me, risk prevention is the services and solutions that can be provided to actually help you prevent that loss from occurring in the first place – building that resilience into your business.

We’re building a brand new website which will identify some of the larger risks that you see, not just by industry. We are also doing what we call virtual risk management. We connect to your phone and we connect to your tablet – or the client’s phone or tablet – and we can actually look at the different hazards.

David Randle

Are clients prepared to pay for these additional services?

▶ David: It’s a really tricky one because a lot of people are purely competing on price. If you win it on price, you’ll probably lose it on price, so you have to build a value-added proposition around it that isn’t necessarily giving everything away for nothing, as most people do.

▶ Alan: It’s about the client. If the client has a desire and a need, we need to act on that. If they’re simply not prepared to listen, then do you want them as a client, and if you do, you just don’t offer them anything. It’s a transactional purchase. That’s how they’ve decided to deal with it.

▶ Adrian: You’ve got to be prepared to walk away. If you’re not prepared to walk away, then you’re on a road to nowhere.

The key bit with technology is it’s got to mutually benefit both parties. Obviously, we’re trying to prevent risk, and that’s valuable for the client, but we’re also helping them be more efficient or reduce their costs Sam Foreman

Sam Foreman

Are you using technology to assist with risk prevention?

▶ Ian: We’re starting to. We’ve got a lot of clients in high-risk difficult industry sectors that don’t sit in front of a terminal and don’t necessarily walk around a site with iPads. They’ve got a large site, there’s movement of vehicles, and you’ve got people off-site. That’s very difficult to control and manage with technology.

We’ve had some really good success with camera technology and linking that to our claims app. Many of our bigger fleet customers get access to our claims app. As soon as an accident occurs, cameras around the vehicle pick up what’s happened. That prevents a lot of credit hire problems. It also prevents the driver having to remember to tell the transport manager.

Ian Cook

▶ Sam: The key bit with technology is it’s got to mutually benefit both parties. Obviously, we’re trying to prevent risk, and that’s valuable for the client, but we’re also helping them be more efficient or reduce their costs.

It’s a really hard sell if we approach clients and say that we have some fantastic technology to stop leaks from occurring. Instead, we can explain that Aviva can save 25 per cent on the amount of money that a client is spending on water.

How will risk prevention evolve in the future?

▶ Sean: It’s key that insurers are forward-thinking and prepared to put some investment into technology that maybe isn’t established yet.

Chris Andrews and Alan Roe

▶ Mark: As a small independent broker in Newcastle, there’s an education piece for us around how technology will work to improve, ultimately, the proposition and the cost for the client.

▶ David: I’m going to spin it back to insurers in terms of technology. Isn’t it about time that the insurance market uses data to offer clients a longer term solution, as opposed to giving them an annually renewable contract?

▶ Dave: We talk a lot internally about why we invite our clients to leave us every year. One of the requests from our brokers is “Can we get more involved with you?” We think you get the best of Aviva if we’ve got a relationship with your clients as well.