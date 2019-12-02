Erskine Murray launches risk management service
Operation will be headed up by new recruit David Plowman.
Erskine Murray has announced the launch of its new risk management function.
The service will be managed by new recruit David Plowman, who has been hired as risk management executive.
Plowman has over 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry, and has specialised in risk management for more than 18 years.
Comment
Alan Wheeler, managing director at Erskine Murray, commented: “As our clients’ needs continue to evolve and diversify, it is essential that we are able to offer integrated services that work in tandem to reduce our clients’ risk and increase their resilience.
“With our recent regional expansion and a number of culturally-aligned acquisitions, our sustainable business growth has enabled us to offer a holistic risk management service that is underpinned by David’s vast experience and client-centric approach.”
Plowman added: “For change to become successfully embedded within an organisation, any risk management initiatives must be completely aligned to each client’s needs and this ethos is entirely reflected in Erskine Murray’s approach to client service.”
Expansion
In October 2019, Erskine Murray revealed that it had restructured its regional operations, appointing head of regions for the north, south, midlands, and south-east.
This restructure built on three acquisitions that had been made over the last two years.
The firm bought Cheshire-based Offley Insurance Services in October 2017 and Essex-based Asciak Holdaway Merritt in January 2018. Most recently, these were followed by the purchase of Houghton Insurance Bureau in May 2019.
