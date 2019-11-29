The Insurance Age Podcast: 29 November 2019
Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss this week's most popular news stories, including a restructure at MS Amlin and redundancies at RSA.
Editor Siân Barton and news editor Ida Axling take a closer look at the most attention-grabbing news stories of the week commencing 25 November 2019.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top five news stories for the week:
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres
- Marsh Commercial argues small business centres will succeed
- MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes
- Markerstudy promises to meet deadline as multi-million loan payment looms
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
