Marsh Commercial to cut 14 branches

Branches in the south, north, Wales and Scotland are affected by the move.

Marsh Commercial has marked 14 branches for closure as it seeks to develop the former Jelf business.

It is understood the move could result in redundancies in the “low three figures”.

Insurance Age can reveal that the offices set to be shuttered are:

Bath

Cheltenham

Newcastle under Lyme

New Malden

Newmarket

Northampton

Swansea

Welshpool

Grimsby

Leeds – Horsforth

Malton

Stockton

Forfar

Stirling

Insurance Age confirmed earlier this month that Northampton, Newmarket, New Malden and Leeds had been targeted under CEO Anthony Gruppo’s restructure which had been code-named Project Wolverine. The locations were set to begin closure from mid-December.

Centres of Excellence

At the same time Marsh Commercial, which was rebranded from Jelf earlier this year, has also set up “Centres of Excellence” to deal with SME business with premium around under £2,500. The £2,500 figure is a guideline and business is set to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The CEO of the centres, Mandy Walton, stressed in an exclusive interview with Insurance Age that the offices were “definitely not call centres”. She said they would offer a multi-channel approach and all clients would have an accountable adviser.

The centres are due to be launched in Q1 2020.

Marsh Commercial believes the changes are a positive move and will create growth for the business.

Anthony Gruppo was interviewed in October 2019 following his appointment as CEO. He was announced as Phil Barton’s replacement earlier this year.

At the time, he admitted he would be looking for “efficiencies”.

He commented: “I don’t like to call it redundancies because I think that is so disrespectful to people. I look at it by going branch by branch and assessing what they need to be successful and grow.”

Community

He continued: “For some of them, for growth, that could mean consolidation. “For example, if you have three branches within three miles of each other, that [consolidation] makes sense.”

At the time, Gruppo was also keen to highlight that essential “community” players would be left well alone. He said in October: “Some branches are such a community play in a remote area that they need to stay there – but they need to be resourced properly.”

Gruppo is also planning to add to the business by boosting its sales force. Speaking in October he explained: “To get more organic growth, we’re going to grow the sales force. If you say around 50-60 more, that’s a good force on top of where we are now, because you have to train them properly.”

“I never try to save my way to prosperity. That’s a bad idea and the wrong way to treat people.”

