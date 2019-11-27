JM Glendinning takes Stuttard from Towergate to launch north-west base
Stuttard will be based in Blackburn, Lancashire and, in addition to his Towergate role, also worked as regional manager at Swinton.
JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers has appointed Matthew Stuttard as MD of its north west business.
Stuttard has been recruited from from Towergate where he was sales director. In his new role at J M Glendinning he will be based in Blackburn.
Statement
Nick Houghton, J M Glendinning group managing director said: “Matthew’s personality and background is a perfect fit for us having led the Swinton Commercial regional business and then more recently sales director at Towergate.
“Matthew’s business is our 9th business and 8th regional office, which puts us firmly on track to hit £50m gross written premium over the next three years, having just gone through £37m last month.”
He added: “There are lots of great businesses in Lancashire and we wanted to have someone local on the ground to give the best service.”
The newly hired MD has stated that he has always liked JM Glendinning’s brokerage.
“It was a perfect fit for me as I share their values and beliefs. I’m extremely passionate about providing the very best client experience.”
Previous
Stuttard has over 17 years worth of experience in the industry, before he was at Towergate he worked at Swinton as regional commercial manager. According to his Linked In he was with the Swinton business from 2008 to 2013.
Towergate and Autonet owner, The Ardonagh Group bought Swinton Group from Covéa Group for £165m in September 2018.
