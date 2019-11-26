Specialist Risk Group buys jewellers’ block specialist
Specialist Risk Group, an investment vehicle for Pollen Street Capital, has recently rebranded from Specialist Risk Investments.
Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has purchased David Codling and Associates for an undisclosed sum.
David Codling founded the jewellers’ block specialist broker in 2003 and has worked in the insurance industry since in the 1970s.
Codling commented: “Specialist Risk Group is a fast-growing business and I am excited to add our specie and jewellers’ block expertise to SRG’s offering. I know many of the team well and look forward to joining the Group and expanding our business together.”
Warren Downey, group CEO at SRG, added: “We are delighted to welcome David Codling & Associates to Specialist Risk Group as our latest area of specialty focus.
“We are known for doing difficult things well and David and his team certainly fit the bill and will add significant value to our business and that of our trading partners.”
SRG rebranded from Specialist Risk Investments earlier this month.
The Group operates as an investment vehicle for private equity house Pollen Street Capital.
Acquisitions
SRG and Pollen Street Capital have been building a portfolio of broker firms via acquisitions in recent years.
The purchase of David Codling and Associates closely follows the Group’s acquisition of Square Mile Broking in October 2019.
According to a statement, the Square Mile deal added £20m in gross written premium and 20 staff to SRG.
In November 2018, Pollen Street Capital also financed the purchase of The Underwriting Exchange and sister company London Ireland Market Exchange by the Group.
This followed a decision to buy a majority shareholding in Miles Smith in December 2017 as MS Amlin exited the broker.
