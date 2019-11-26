Drug-gang ghost broker sentenced

Fraudster sold insurance to an organised crime gang in a move which is thought to have helped them avoid police ANPR checks.

A ghost broker was recently sentenced for selling fraudulent motor trade insurance policies to an organised criminal group, which in turn is believed to have helped the gang carry out drug crimes on UK roads without being stopped by police for no insurance.

Tan Lam Le recently appeared at Preston Town Court where he received a 14-month suspected sentence and 200 hours’ community service after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.

The outcome follows an investigation by the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) after it was approached by Lancashire Police to help identify suspected fraudulent activity believed to be linked to a string of vehicles the gang were known to be using.

The IFB was able to utilise its network of insurers and unique access to industry data to identify that Le, from Birmingham, had been acting as a ghost broker.

By providing the gang with fraudulently obtained motor trade insurance policies, a total of 59 vehicles were able to evade police automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) detection for no insurance.

The IFB stated that Le managed to profit over £90,000 from his criminal activity with payments stemming from regions across the UK, which is now being recovered via the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

Stephen Dalton, head of intelligence and investigations at the IFB, commented: “The case of Tan Lam Le and his associates is a clear demonstration of the serious criminal activity we can find connected to insurance fraud and the risk of harm to the wider public.

“Thanks to the collaborative work by the insurance industry, the IFB are pleased to have been able to support Lancashire Police’s successful disruption of the criminal network of which Le was an integral part.”

The IFB further stated that, following Le’s sentencing, 15 members of the criminal group received a total of more than 37 years’ imprisonment for their involvement in the production of large-scale cannabis farms, with the court hearing how some of the cannabis workers involved were working to repay debts after being smuggled into the UK.

The IFB also warned that ghost brokers often operate on social media. Aggregator Go Compare has also issued an alert about the practice.

This year, the Financial Conduct Authority has issued a number of warnings about unauthorised brokers targeting consumers via Instagram.

In January, the watchdog stated that GLC Car Insurance was targeting UK customers via the app, and in June it issued a warning regarding Delta Car Insurance.

This was followed by an alert regarding two unauthorised Instagram-based brokers in August – Cheap Insurance Broker and B1 Insurance.

In August, Insurance Age looked at whether the industry was doing enough to tackle ghost broking.

