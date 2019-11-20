County Group buys Welsh broker Bruce Edwards Jones
Deal forms part of the broker’s strategy to increase its presence in North Wales.
In its fourth acquisition of the year, GRP-owned County Group has bought Bruce Edwards Jones Commercial Insurance.
GRP explained that Bruce Edwards Jones specialises in commercial risks and focuses on business based in North Wales from its offices in Caernarfon.
According to the consolidator, the six-strong team at the newly acquired firm will stay with the business. In addition, the Bruce Edwards Jones brand will be retained and become a trading name for County.
County has previously made a number of deals in North Wales. In February 2016, it bought George Williams Insurance Services, based in Denbigh, and in December 2016, the broker purchased Wrexham Insurance Services, based in Wrexham.
This followed County’s deal to buy Colwyn Bay-based Brady & Jones Insurance Brokers in October 2015.
According to Alastair Christopherson, group managing director of County, the broker is looking to extend the reach of the business towards Caernarfon, the Llŷn Peninsula and Anglesey.
He said: “North Wales is a great region for us and the expertise and reputation of Bruce Edwards Jones will only enhance our business further.”
Partnership
Aled Edwards, partner at Bruce Edwards commented: “After various discussions with Alastair and Keith Frost we felt The County Group was the right fit for Bruce Edwards Jones, enabling us to continue the growth trajectory of our business while still being able to offer an excellent personal service to our clients.
“We now look forward to working with the whole team over the coming years to build our presence further in North Wales.”
Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director added: “County’s footprint continues to expand with a string of high-quality deals that are combining to build a very substantial hub and spoke business.”
GRP
The deal is the fourth by County this year following its purchase of both Meadons and Eric Rawlins in June.
At the beginning of 2019, the business bought Swinford Insurance Consultants.
In August this year, Insurance Age reported that GRP and its private equity backer is believed to be exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment.
The broking group, which was founded by Peter Cullum, has been backed by Penta Capital Investment since 2013.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Marsh Commercial branch closures underway
- Former Jelf boss Phil Barton joins MRIB as group CEO
- FCA and PRA seek to ban and fine former insurance CEO
- In Person: Ian Donaldson, CEO of Atlanta Group
- Ex-Swinton boss Gilles Normand joins Saga amid insurance business restructure
- GRP buys HNW broker Gauntlet Insurance Services
- Towergate acquires Swansea-based broker