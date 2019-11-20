County Group buys Welsh broker Bruce Edwards Jones

Deal forms part of the broker’s strategy to increase its presence in North Wales.

In its fourth acquisition of the year, GRP-owned County Group has bought Bruce Edwards Jones Commercial Insurance.

GRP explained that Bruce Edwards Jones specialises in commercial risks and focuses on business based in North Wales from its offices in Caernarfon.

According to the consolidator, the six-strong team at the newly acquired firm will stay with the business. In addition, the Bruce Edwards Jones brand will be retained and become a trading name for County.

County has previously made a number of deals in North Wales. In February 2016, it bought George Williams Insurance Services, based in Denbigh, and in December 2016, the broker purchased Wrexham Insurance Services, based in Wrexham.

This followed County’s deal to buy Colwyn Bay-based Brady & Jones Insurance Brokers in October 2015.

According to Alastair Christopherson, group managing director of County, the broker is looking to extend the reach of the business towards Caernarfon, the Llŷn Peninsula and Anglesey.

He said: “North Wales is a great region for us and the expertise and reputation of Bruce Edwards Jones will only enhance our business further.”

Partnership

Aled Edwards, partner at Bruce Edwards commented: “After various discussions with Alastair and Keith Frost we felt The County Group was the right fit for Bruce Edwards Jones, enabling us to continue the growth trajectory of our business while still being able to offer an excellent personal service to our clients.

“We now look forward to working with the whole team over the coming years to build our presence further in North Wales.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director added: “County’s footprint continues to expand with a string of high-quality deals that are combining to build a very substantial hub and spoke business.”

GRP

The deal is the fourth by County this year following its purchase of both Meadons and Eric Rawlins in June.

At the beginning of 2019, the business bought Swinford Insurance Consultants.

In August this year, Insurance Age reported that GRP and its private equity backer is believed to be exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment.

The broking group, which was founded by Peter Cullum, has been backed by Penta Capital Investment since 2013.

