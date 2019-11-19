Towergate acquires Swansea-based broker

Both employees join Towergate’s Swansea office as owner Tony Nakonecznyj becomes a consultant.

Towergate has acquired Tony Nakonecznyj Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The Swansea-based firm, established in 1984, specialises in chapels, leisure parks, and commercial business.

The purchase will also see Tony Nakonecznyj’s employees, Gill Langdon and Joanne Phillips, transfer to Towergate’s branch in Swansea. Both have worked for the business for more than 29 years.

Nakonecznyj will take on a consultant role at Towergate, which the business said would allow for a seamless transition of clients.

Gary Stevens, area managing director for Towergate in Wales, said: “We’re very pleased to have successfully completed this business acquisition and to be able to offer an expanded service for Tony Nakonecznyj’s clients, many of which are local to us in Swansea.

“Tony and his team share many of the same values as us in terms of providing great local service combined with developing strong real relationships with their clients, so we’re sure we will be able to continue providing their clients with a great service and able to offer them a larger range of products and services, to meet all their insurance needs.”

Nakonecznyj added: “We are confident that Towergate shares the same values as us in terms of how they treat their clients and the expert service they provide.

“We’re looking forward to hitting the ground running and ensuring our loyal clients receive the same level of service they have come to expect, along with the expanded service and insurance products that Towergate are able to provide.”

Background

Towergate’s last purchase was Minton House, a care broker formerly known as Capita Insurance Solutions, which went through in January 2019 following approval by the European Commission. It has also bought Professional Fee Protection.

In 2017, the advisory part of Towergate returned to acquisitions for the first time since 2012 when it bought Mastercover in a deal described as “symbolic” by Janice Deakin, then head of retail for parent company Ardonagh Group.

Ardonagh Group bought Carole Nash in 2017 for £65m and then followed the deal by purchasing Swinton. Both brokers were rolled into the Atlanta division of the business, which is headed up by Ian Donaldson.

