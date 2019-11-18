Former Jelf boss Phil Barton joins MRIB as group CEO

Barton departed Jelf in March 2019 after 16 years with the business.

Phil Barton, former chief executive officer of Jelf, has joined MRIB as group CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.

Ed Finch, managing director at MRIB, commented: “I’ve known Phil for a long time and I asked him to come on board as group CEO. Phil is hugely experienced and has been involved in a number of successful businesses.

“He’s a fantastic individual. I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Phil.”

Barton joined the broker in October and Finch explained that his appointment came alongside a “realignment” of MRIB’s business plan.

“It’s about creating the best working environment and having the best advisory solutions for our clients, and with that comes growth,” he continued.

“We’re looking to maintain our business ethos and focus on excellence, continue to evolve the client-centric culture that we have established, and be recognised as one of the highest quality advisory businesses in the market, across insurance, employee benefits and risk management.”

Jelf

Barton left his role as CEO at Jelf in March 2019, having been with the company since 2003.

He had previously headed Jelf’s insurance business between 2010 and 2015 before taking on the CEO position after Marsh bought Jelf in 2015 for £258m.

Barton has since been succeeded as Jelf CEO by Marsh veteran Anthony Gruppo.

In September 2019, it was announced that the Jelf brand would be retired as Marsh aims to rename the business as Marsh Commercial in Q1 2020.

Gruppo later told Insurance Age that he saw the rebrand as “almost a non-event”, but suggested that redundancies at the business were on the way.

Last week, Insurance Age revealed that four Marsh Commercial branches were set to close by the end of the year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.