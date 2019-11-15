Una Conference 2019: Brokers should think strategically on client interaction

Behavioural economist, Mark Pittaccio, said that having a conversation with a broker is a shortcut for clients, as they may not read the entirety of their insurance policy wordings.

It was explained that conversations with a broker are a client’s way of understanding their policies without having to read them, as he questioned how many clients read their insurance policy wordings.

He further detailed that brokers need to ensure that clients are focused when discussing their policies, suggesting that the language used in communications with clients is important.

The explanation for this was just asking “what” questions to clients instead of “why” questions can make a difference. And Pittacio expanded that asking “why” questions immediately puts individuals on the defensive, while a “what” question is more open and can lead to a better answer.

Reliability and a sense of intimacy were also highlighted as important factors in the way that consumers behave and interact with their broker.

Pittaccio suggested that when he works with firms he tries to get them to send clients gifts relevant to their interests, with no clear call to action. This is done in order to help build a connection and indicate a strong, close relationship between the two parties.

The expert also discussed price: “Price is only an issue in the absence of value.” And added that it is good to get clients to think episodically and to give time frames.

