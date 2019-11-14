Una Conference 2019: Insurance sector ripe for Uber-level disruption, warns Tim Ryan
The executive chairman of the Una Alliance told conference attendees that they need to ensure they understand changing buying decisions and new types of consumer.
It is only a matter of time until the insurance industry experiences Uber-level disruption, Una Alliance executive chairman Tim Ryan has warned.
Ryan told delegates at this year’s Una Conference that change is happening in the industry at a rapid pace and that the speed of this change is only increasing.
Discussing disruptors such as Uber in the transportation sector and Air BnB in the hospitality industry, he added that no one expected this disruption, but that both industries have been fundamentally changed.
Focus
The chairman also suggested that the broking industry needs to be more focused and consistent and said that members’ placement strategies are of particular importance as part of efforts to drive change as well as improve quality and consistency of service.
But he added: “Let’s not forget about our customers.”
New influences on buying decisions through social media platforms like Facebook were highlighted in the speech with the suggestion that there needs to be increased understanding within the community about “Snowflakes” as consumers.
“As well as having fun over the day let’s start asking some big and urgent questions about how to deliver to consumers and who our consumers are.”
He also detailed that the alliance is working much more closely with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) due to its increased focus on education and training.
At last year’s conference, Ryan stated that the organisation had conducted a review of the business with the aim to refresh its model.
