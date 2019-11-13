PSC Insurance Group buys Carroll Insurance Group for £3.4m
Deal sees CIG join the group's existing Carroll Holman Insurance Brokers business in London.
PSC Insurance Group (PSI), headquartered in Australia, has bought London-based Carroll Insurance Group (CIG) for £3.4m.
The business detailed that the deal included 100% of the share capital, excluding net assets, and that the transaction was funded using existing cash resources.
CIG is a direct and wholesale broker, operating in the Lloyd’s and London markets. It offers business and home insurance as well as niche lines such as kidnap & ransom and travel & personal accident.
Bolt-in
According to PSI, this is a ‘bolt-in’ acquisition which will see CIG join its existing Carroll Holman Insurance Brokers business in London.
PSI said in a statement: “The CIG business is well known to PSI, with the Carroll Holman management having facilitated a management buyout of business assets in 2007 from CIG.
“This Carroll Holman business was acquired by PSI in June 2012.”
CIG has 18 staff and PSI said in the statement that it expects that “synergies can be realised given an increase in products and capability across the combined operation”.
Following the deal Peter Carroll, principal of CIG, will be entering into a consultancy arrangement, and become a member of the Carroll Holman board.
