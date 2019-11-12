Plan Group interested in more deals after Pedal Cover buy
Ryan Georgiades, chairman of Plan Group, has listed niche leisure, motor, travel, home and commercial property as areas of interest for future deals.
Plan Group is considering further acquisitions following its buy of Pedal Cover Plus brand owner, Kingswood Insurance Brokers.
Ryan Georgiades, chairman of Plan Group and MD of its subsidiary, cycle insurance specialist, Yellow Jersey, told Insurance Age that the firm hopes to pursue further deals.
“If we were to acquire one a year we would be very, very happy, but it could be two, it could be three in one year, it could be none, it just depends on the deal.”
He added: “We are actively looking to acquire businesses that match our company values and also fit into our product portfolio which would be niche product lines, that sort of thing.”
Potential
In reference to the type of firm Plan Group may be interested in buying, Georgiades placed emphasis on the acquisition complementing the group’s existing portfolio and said any potential deal would be considered on its own merit.
He stated: “We’re probably looking at any kind of commercial book that would definitely complement our strategy and any kind of niche leisure, we’re definitely interested in.
“Ultimately [we’re interested in] the stuff that would fit into either our existing portfolio or complement it.”
Georgiades flagged that the business may look to buy brokers with specialisms in; taxi and motor; travel and cycle; home insurance and commercial property.
And he reiterated a statement the firm made when featured in Insurance Age’s Top 100 Independent Broker supplement, that the firm plans to be a top 50 insurance broker by 2023.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Plan Group purchases Kingswood Insurance Brokers
- Tasker buys Worthing-based broker
- Vibe syndicate enters run-off
- Former Aviva UK boss Andy Briggs joins Phoenix Group as CEO
- Cyber guide launched by Society of Insurance Broking
- Gallagher says goodbye to Stackhouse Poland brand
- Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed