Profits soar again at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions

Turnover grew 20.4% and profit before tax grew 27.4% at the firm during 2018.

Kingsbridge Risk Solutions (KRS) has reported turnover of £14.6m for the year ending 31 January 2019.

This marks growth of 20.4% from the £12.2m reported over the previous twelve months.

Results published on Companies House also revealed that profit before tax at KRS grew by 27.4% from £4.97m to £6.33m.

James Twining, CEO at parent company Kingsbridge Group, told Insurance Age that he credited the growth at KRS to a combination of external and internal factors.

He commented: “All of these people entering the workforce, working in this flexible way, require insurance and we’ve set ourselves up as one of the only people in the market who really try and target this huge trend in a systematic way through a variety of different brands and channels and offerings and products.

“On the internal side, what has been key for us has been investing in our systems, investing in our people, we’ve doubled the size of the team in the last three years, so that’s a big investment and we’re investing as much in technology and our systems to deliver a better outcome and become more efficient in how we operate.”

Dinghy

Twining explained that the firm has recently diversified its product range and made acquisitions, including its acquisition of Dinghy in January in 2019.

Dinghy offers on-demand professional indemnity (PI) cover for freelancers.

Regarding the purchase, Twining said that the focus at KRS has been on investing in the foundations of the business.

He continued: “What we’ve done is we’ve invested more into the platform itself. For instance, we launched a dedicated app, so you can now service and buy your policies through the Dinghy app.

“We’ve significantly expanded the team. There were three people and now we’re up to eight, including appointing a new chief executive.”

Dorian Zanker became Dinghy’s chief executive officer in October 2019.

Twining stated that Dinghy is aiming to position itself as suitable for contractors across all product requirements: “We’ve piloted offering life insurance alongside the traditional private indemnity insurance and we’re planning next year to go live with a healthcare offering.”

Future

Twining also outlined his goals for Kingsbridge for the future.

“We’re really looking to expand internationally and we’re in investigation mode and actually quite close to going live in Ireland, Germany, and the US,” he commented.

The chief executive is looking to grow the business organically, but has not completely closed the door to future acquisitions.

Twining concluded: “Acquisitions are not a fundamental part of our strategy in the way that it can be for some other businesses”.

