The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.
Editor Siân Barton and news editor Ida Axling take a look at the stories that have been making headlines in the week commencing 28 October 2019.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top five news stories for the week:
1. Market “appalled” by revelations made during Gallagher/Ardonagh staff poaching trial
2. Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
3. Ageas restructures broker distribution ahead of Chris Dobson exit
4. Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court
5. News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pullout
