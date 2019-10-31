Headline makers - November 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from October on www.insuranceage.co.uk

MS Amlin to exit nine business lines

It is too early to determine if the plan will result in redundancies or regional office closures as business seeks to redeploy capital and management focus. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4222231

Most complained about insurer revealed

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority highlighted the most complained about providers and brokers. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4250461

Markerstudy seeks investment ahead of loan deadline

The directors say it is “business as usual” and payments to Qatar Re have been factored into its strategy ahead of having to pay back a £217.3m loan as it also awaits approval for Co-op deal. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4252011

FCA considers ban on dual pricing practices

Regulator publishes interim findings in its general insurance pricing practices market study and states that the home and motor insurance markets are not working well for customers. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4229126

Brokers warn redundancies at MS Amlin are “inevitable”

Experts say the restructure is understandable but could lead to office closures as Amlin pulls out of nine business lines. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4226156

Looking after vulnerable customers

The Insurance Day of Giving is hoping to raise over £100,000 for dementia research this month with more than 50 firms committed to take part in this industry-wide event in aid of Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD).

On Thursday 7 November, firms across the UK will be taking part in fundraising activities to support vital dementia research. Last year’s event raised £70,000 in one day and this year, with increased support, the IUAD campaign is aiming to pass the £100,000 threshold.

Since IUAD’s launch in 2017, the campaign has raised £2m for critical research programmes designed to transform the lives of people affected by dementia. Everything raised through the Insurance Day of Giving will directly fund groundbreaking work at the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI).

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive, Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support from the industry when they united to launch the Insurance Day of Giving last year. Already, the money raised is making a difference in laboratories across the country, helping us to take another step towards a world without dementia.” www.insuranceage.co.uk/4255541

Soundbites

“With one in six British workers experiencing mental illness, it’s time for businesses to make a change and start creating more mentally healthy workplaces” Tali Shlomo, people engagement director at the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), talks about mental health as the CII signs the Inside Out Leadership Charter. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4238566

“Significant losses over recent years combined with a softening construction insurance market globally for over 10 years have led to the improving conditions for carriers; it’s a good time to be entering the market” Colin Rose, head of construction and engineering, Castel, discusses the current state of the construction and engineering market. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4248206