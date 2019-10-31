Survey reveals majority of firms see cyber risk as a top concern

Research from Marsh shows that in the UK & Ireland specifically, board members and C Suite executives only spend a few days a year looking at cyber risk.

A global cyber survey by Marsh has revealed that 79% of respondents see cyber risk as a top five concern for their organisation, up from 62% in 2017.

In the UK specifically 72% saw cyber risk as a top five concern, up from 58% in 2017.

The survey also showed that the majority of board members and C Suite level individuals in the UK & Ireland only spend a few days a year on cyber risk.

Marsh recently completed a global cyber risk perception survey in partnership with Microsoft, in which over 1,500 business leaders took part across the world.

Confidence in cyber resilience has declined since the previous survey which took place in 2017 and was released last year.

In the UK & Ireland the level of leaders who felt that they had confidence in understanding and assessing cyber risks rose from 13% to 32%.

Those who felt that they have confidence in preventing cyber threats rose from 4% previously to 20%, while over a quarter (26%) now have confidence in responding and recovering from cyber events, a rise of 19% since 2017 (7%).

Supply Chain

Across the globe just under 40% (39%) of those who participated stated that the cyber risk posed by their supply chain partners and vendors to their organisation was high or somewhat high.

In addition, 16% said the cyber risk they specifically pose to their supply chain partners was high or somewhat high.

New technology

Over three quarters of those surveyed (77%) mentioned at least one innovative operational technology that they are using now or are considering using.

And when asked about cyber risk being a barrier to adoption of new technology half answered that it is almost never a barrier, while 23% (including a notable level of smaller firms) explained that for most new technologies, the risk of adopting them outweighs the potential business benefits that they could offer.

In regards to technology risks before their adoption 74% evaluate technology risks beforehand, 5% evaluate risk on an ongoing basis and 11% do not evaluate the technology at all.

Engagement

Sarah Stephens, cyber, media & technology leader, UK Financial and Professional (Finpro) Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty said: “We are asked to get significantly more involved with advisory on cyber risk. With our big clients I would say I have some conversations about cyber issues with them at least every other week.

“There is evidence that we are seeing of greater engagement and I think more of a role, especially in cyber insurance, there is more and more interest in understanding the details of that insurance than there probably ever has been.”

Jano Bermudes, head of cyber risk consulting, UK & Ireland, Marsh added: “There is definite growth in the area, I’d like to see more if I’m honest.”

