Erskine Murray announces regional restructure

Restructure builds on the rebranding of three acquisitions in the last two years.

Erskine Murray has announced that it has restructured its regional operations.

The new structure is underpinned by the appointment of four head of regions.

Lynette Houghton has been appointed head of northern region. Prior to joining Erskine Murray, she worked at Marsh and AIG.

The position of head of south region has been filled by Howard Jones. He has over 12 years’ experience in the commercial insurance sector.

Georgia Leigh and Judy Vincent will take on the positions of head of midlands region and head of south-east region respectively.

Alan Wheeler, managing director at Erskine Murray, commented: “As part of our business transformation journey, we have expanded our regional presence to ensure that we deliver an enhanced and holistic experience to our clients.

“Through these regional appointments, we have shaped a leadership team that is dynamic, robust and entirely reflective of our approach to client service.”

He continued: “With over 83 years of combined insurance experience and a commitment to delivering great risk management solutions, these individuals will play a pivotal role in our growth strategy.”

Acquisitions

Erskine Murray has completed three acquisitions over the last two years.

The firm bought Cheshire-based Offley Insurance Services in October 2017 and Essex-based Asciak Holdaway Merritt in January 2018.

Most recently, this was followed by the purchase of Houghton Insurance Bureau in May 2019.

Wheeler told Insurance Age that Erskine Murray has since rebranded the former two acquisitions, with a rebranding of Houghton expected to follow in 2020.

The Leicester-headquartered firm has also redistributed some business to these new regional offices, based on best geographical fit for clients.

In November 2018, Erskine Murray CEO Tom Bartleet told Insurance Age that the firm was targeting £50m in GWP within three years.

The company had reached £32m at the time and it currently sits in the £30m to £39.99m banding in Insurance Age’s Top 100 Independent Brokers for 2019.

