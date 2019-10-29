Biba launches guide to no deal Brexit

Organisation created the guide with KPMG as a follow-up to last year's Brexit navigator.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) launched its Biba Brexit Guide today (29 October).

The guide seeks to help brokers understand exposures they may have in the event of a no deal Brexit and how these can be mitigated.

Steve White, chief executive at Biba, commented: “We’re very excited to launch our new Brexit guide, hoping to help brokers from all firms navigate Brexit. We’re grateful for the support of experts KPMG in helping to create this useful tool.

“In these uncertain times it’s important that us as a membership organisation lead the way in terms of guidance for all.”

In September, the House of Lords approved a Bill to block a no deal Brexit without Parliamentary approval. A Brexit extension to 31 January 2020 has since been approved by the EU. However, under EU law, a no deal Brexit is still possible until Thursday 31 October.

Discussing the possibility of no deal, a spokesperson for Biba told Insurance Age: “Our members’ position is that we want a deal which provides as close to our current situation as possible.

“Our position remains that we want a deal that provides a solution for UK brokers trading with retail and commercial customers in Europe.”

The organisation previously paid now Prime Minister Boris Johnson £25,540 to deliver the keynote speech at its 2019 conference.

Development

The Biba Brexit Guide was created in collaboration with KPMG over several months.

The professional services firm has sat on Biba’s Brexit committee since its inception and previously helped develop the organisation’s Brexit navigator in 2018.

This new guide divides advice into five groups: market access, customer communications, data arrangements, employing staff and working overseas, and regulatory guidance.

There are plans to update the advice as circumstances concerning Brexit change.

Brokers can access the guide on its own dedicated site: www.bibabrexitguide.org.uk.

