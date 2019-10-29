Top 100 2019 - £200m to £349.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Aston Lark

Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY

Website: www.astonlark.com

Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc

Contact name: Peter Blanc (group CEO)

Tel: 01206 655895

Email: [email protected]

@AstonLark

Main location: London

Additional branches: Alton, Birmingham, Broadstairs, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Caterham, Colchester, Croydon, Derby, Dover, Dudley, Farnborough, Glasgow, Kidderminster, Lakeside, Leominster, Maidstone, Padstow, Poole, Stourbridge, Swale, West Malling.

Staff numbers (total): 749

Major specialisms: Motor trade, private clients, construction, financial institutions, transportation, rail, property, education, care, film and media, renovation plan, employee benefits and musical instruments.

Major trading subsidiaries: Aston Lark Employee Benefits, Jobson James Insurance Brokers, Highworth Insurance.

Robertson Low Insurances, based in Ireland.

Acquisitions in past two years: Bell & Co, Starsure, Ingram Hawkins & Nock, Michael James, Pharos, Jobson James, Highworth, Robertson Low, plus unnamed motor trade book and two household trade books.

What we are: One of the largest chartered insurance brokers in the UK, we aim to be the quality choice in our chosen market areas of commercial, private clients and employee benefits.

Vision/background: We aim to become the UK’s most trusted chartered insurance broker, delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.

Owner: Backed by private equity house Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.