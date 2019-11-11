Broking success: Mark Ross, managing director of Ross Insurance Group

Boutique broking: Ross Insurance Group’s managing director Mark Ross tells Insurance Age how the firm can compete with the “mega-brokers” and explains its plans for expansion, new lines and schemes

▶ What’s your personal background?

I previously worked at Sedgwick and got very involved in technology – the likes of Apple, Oracle, Cisco Systems – and accounts like that back in the States.

Then, in 1998, Sedgwick got bought by Marsh and I worked on the UK side in the sports and entertainment business. Soon after that I decided to strike out on my own.

▶ When did you start Ross Insurance Group?

We formed the businesses in May 2008. We started two businesses really, and have a sales and marketing consultancy operation as well. Most of its clients are insurance companies and other brokers.

We started the brokerage from scratch. It took a while to get going but it has gradually taken over as the main business.

▶ How do you feel the company has changed since you started?

We have got more people – it started just with me and then Sarah Dunster, operations manager, came aboard.

About eight years ago, we brought our first executive on board and the number of advisers on the team has gone up

to six. Two more individuals are also joining in November.

Now we have got more depth in the business and we’re very cautious with how we do things. We’re also stockpiling a bit of money.

▶ How would you describe your firm?

We are a boutique alternative to the mega-brokers such as Marsh, Willis and Aon – that type of brand. We’re lucky that we have got large corporate clients with us and we work hard with them and want to grow that book. But we’re also looking to grow our SME business.

Our clients are stretched across the country. We have some in Exeter, Edinburgh and London, to name a few. We are also trying to grow our local book [in Surbiton], which is happening bit by bit.

▶ What lines do you work in?

We broke most non-marine general lines, from financial lines through to property-led liability and accident for commercial vehicle. We also do some high net worth and mid net worth.

My background was professional indemnity, financial liability and management liability. I was very involved in cyber back in the early days before it became a buzzword and that is a great interest of mine.

▶ What lines are you hoping to expand into?

We are thinking about some schemes in niche areas to complement the areas that we’re already in. But we also want to look at the administration costs in lower end premium business, as they are very high. If we can try and streamline that down so clients benefit from the same product but at lower cost then we will, but it will be complementing our existing work.

▶ What is your panel of insurers like?

We’re very loyal to the underwriters who work with us and we are always keen to meet new providers too. However, we don’t work with unrated insurers at the moment but we understand that they fill gaps in the market.

We currently have business with QBE and Liberty and we want to grow our book with the likes of Aviva and Axa.

I used to be a broker director at Marsh and I’m lucky in that I have very good relationships with Aviva and Axa – we want to develop those relationships.

▶ How do you feel about current levels of consolidation?

I have been in the industry since the mid-80s. There has always been consolidation and the broker market is a very entrepreneurial sector. You will always see people starting up in niches and looking to grow their business and then possibly sell. It is just the nature of the beast.

▶ How do you feel about regulation?

I am always conscious that we must do things right, but I am also very aware that whatever stage you’re at, you can always do better. We work really hard to be compliant and to stay above the line. That’s really important to us.

We are not afraid of the regulator and it gives the industry credibility and makes us professional. Not anyone can come into the industry and say that they’re an insurance broker and that is a good thing.

Of course, regulation means work but it is just part of being professional.

▶ Are you a member of the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba)?

Yes, it is very useful. We use Biba for some of our training. We access webinars and go to some of its events. If you are in the business then belonging to one of the main associations is important and I trust that the team there are representing our interests.

▶ Are you a member of any networks?

We are not a member of any networks. We have been approached by them and acknowledge that they have got their place in the market.

While we are not averse to joining a network, we enjoy great relationships with insurers and we have got our

own compliance guy and our own legal guy, so don’t need to be part of one at

the moment. However, that might change if we ever need more help

with compliance.

▶ What are your plans for the future?

The company has never bought another broker but I am looking for strategic acquisitions. I challenged myself about 18 months ago to see whether I could get some conversations going which we have done with smaller brokers. I have found it to be a long game.