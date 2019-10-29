SRIL buys Square Mile Broking

Square Mile joins Miles Smith and The Underwriting Exchange as SRIL’s broking portfolio grows.

Specialist Risk Investments (SRIL) has purchased Square Mile Broking for an undisclosed sum.

Square Mile handles approximately £20m in GWP and employs more than 20 staff. No redundancies are expected as a result of the deal with SRIL.

Joint managing directors David Garrad, Dominic D’Inverno and Jamie Coyne will also stay with the firm.

In a joint statement, the directors commented: “We take great pride in the business we have built over the last 12 years and are looking forward to working with Specialist Risk to further enhance our market leading customer service proposition and growth and to provide development opportunities for our team.”

Garrad and D’Inverno previously discussed the trajectory of the business with Insurance Age in December 2017.

Strategy

SRIL said the acquisition would deepen its existing specialisms as well as adding new specialisms in construction, waste and rail.

Warren Downey, group CEO of SRIL, stated: “We have known the team at Square Mile for a long time and are great admirers of their approach to their clients and their specialist expertise.”

He continued: “They have an excellent reputation within the insurance broking industry and we are looking forward to working with them. We are delighted to welcome the team as we continue the strategic expansion of our group supported by our owner Pollen Street Capital.”

A spokesperson for SRIL confirmed to Insurance Age that the Square Mile brand will be retained by the firm.

Acquisitions

Square Mile is the latest purchase for SRIL and private equity house Pollen Street Capital.

In December 2017, Pollen Street Capital bought a majority stake in Miles Smith, with MS Amlin exiting the business.

The deal covered 220 staff and more than £170m in GWP.

The following November, the purchase of Lloyd’s broker The Underwriting Exchange and sister company London Ireland Market Exchange was announced.

At the time, Pollen Street Capital pledged to keep Miles Smith and The Underwriting Exchange as separate businesses.

