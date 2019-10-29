Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case

Staff poaching claims brought against Ardonagh were dismissed in Friday’s judgment but one case of solicitation was upheld.

Judge Mr Justice Freedman criticised senior staff at Arthur J. Gallagher for “wholly gratuitous” and “grossly insulting” language in his judgment on the staff poaching case that the firm brought against the Ardonagh Group.

During proceedings, Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher UK, acknowledged that he had referred to exiting staff member Nawaf Hasan as a “complicated fat Arab” during a WhatsApp conversation with Gary Lashmar, then CEO of appointed representative Alesco, on 5 July 2017.

Matson also denied understanding a reference to the Quran made by Vyvienne Wade, international commercial director at Gallagher.

In an email exchange, Matson said they “definitely have places reserved in heaven” for efforts to retain Hasan, with Wade replying that they would be “awaiting 72 virgins”.

“Ms Wade made a wholly gratuitous and in context grossly insulting reference to Mr Hasan’s faith,” wrote Freedman.

The judge dismissed Gallagher’s claims of staff poaching against Ardonagh on Friday (25 October). Gallagher has agreed to pay £3.1m towards Ardonagh’s costs.

It was found that departing staff did fail to disclose their job offers to Gallagher, but not in combination with one another or as part of a conspiracy. However, Gallagher’s claim that Hasan was in breach of contract due to solicitation was upheld.

Relationship

The judge likened the rivalry between Ardonagh and Gallagher to those of opposing football teams.

Freedman summarised the relationship: “Either you play for the team, or you are part of the enemy: there is nothing between being liked and loathed.

“Thus, no sooner had a colleague and friend given notice of termination than the person was vilified and subjected to insult and abuse.”

The judgment detailed how Matson referred to Hasan as a “c***” and to both Hasan and fellow defendant Gerard Maginn as “utter c***s pair of them”.

At the time that they chose to leave Gallagher alongside two others, Matson referred to the situation as a “terrorist attack”.

Freedman described Matson as “a particularly partisan witness who leapt to positions which were unmeasured and who was quick to anger”.

A spokesperson for Gallagher told Insurance Age: “As a business we have a long history of doing the right thing for our people and clients, and our programme of work and commitment to creating an inclusive workplace further reinforces that here in the UK.”

Background

The court case followed a 2015 lawsuit that claimed David Ross and two others took part in an unlawful team move. Ross, now CEO at Ardonagh, left Gallagher to become CEO at Towergate in 2015.

Gallagher later accepted a settlement of £20m but no admissions of liability were reached.

The decision handed down on Friday described how, following the departure of Hasan and Maginn, Matson “wanted to go to war with Mr Ross and ‘crush’ him”.

The judgment also details a meeting between Ross and Matson at the residence of Ross on 3 June 2017, prior to any resignations occurring.

Matson alleged that Ross was seeking to recruit Matson to run a new business, dubbed “Alesco 2”.

Freedman broadly agreed with Matson: “Having heard the evidence of Mr Matson and Mr Ross, I am satisfied that Mr Ross contrived the meeting for his own commercial purposes.”

He continued: “The overall impression is that there was something falling short of a job offer in which Mr Ross was ‘dipping his toe in the water’ to see if Mr Matson might become interested in joining forces with him”.

Media

In concluding his judgment, Freedman commented that “part of this litigation has been fought out by the claimants beyond the litigation itself”.

This referenced occasions that Gallagher commented to the press on the dispute with Ardonagh.

In one article, the firm openly questioned whether departing employees had shared confidential information with its competitors.

“This might explain in part why the litigation has been so hard fought on both sides,” Freedman suggested.

