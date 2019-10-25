Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court

Gallagher has agreed to pay £3.1m towards the defendants' costs.

Claims made by Gallagher that Ardonagh had unlawfully poached staff and business from one of its subsidiaries in 2017 were this morning dismissed by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Freedman also awarded legal costs to the defendants.

Following the judgement, Ardonagh said that Gallagher had agreed to pay £3.1m towards the defendants’ costs.

Claim

Gallagher-owned Alesco had alleged that the Ardonagh Group and two of its subsidiaries, Bishopsgate and Price Forbes, had conspired to poach staff and business.

The claim revolved around the departure of four energy insurance brokers who left Alesco for Ardonagh-owned companies in 2017, namely Peter Burton, Nawaf Hasan, James Brewins and Gerard Maginn. Burton and Hasan were also named individually as defendants in the case.

In the judgement handed down this morning, Mr Justice Freedman wrote that he had “come to the conclusion that the claims must fail”, except for one claim for breach of contract involving Hasan.

This claim related to the loss of one of Alesco’s clients at its point of renewal in December 2017. Damages awarded to Alesco for this breach were less than £100,000 and have been waived.

Judgment

“We are very pleased that today’s judgment so comprehensively supports the position taken by our board all along,” said Ardonagh chairman John Tiner.

“We have remained confident about the strength of our legal position and I find it highly regrettable that the claimants chose to pursue their case on the basis of personal attacks which sought to disrupt our business.

“It is unfortunate that we have had to defend these misconceived claims in public. At a challenging time for the UK insurance industry, this case has imposed an unnecessary burden on public resources and tarnished the industry’s reputation through the revelations of the abusive and racist language used by the claimants.

“Arthur J Gallagher entered the case claiming more than £9m and have been awarded less than £100,000 in respect of a single client, for a single year’s premium. In addition, they have agreed to make a payment of £3.1m in settlement of our costs.

“We emerge from the case stronger and more determined than ever to succeed as the UK’s leading independent insurance broking organisation.

“Today’s definitive judgment brings an end our involvement in the matter. I very much hope that the behaviour exhibited in this case is not reflective of our industry here in the UK and that, as the world’s leading international insurance market we can continue to excel on the basis of professionalism, reliability, innovation and respect.”

A spokesperson for Gallagher said: “We are, of course, disappointed with the result. However, we respect Judge Freedman’s decision and we now consider the matter closed.”

