Brokers puzzled as Markerstudy reports £217.3m loan deadline

Insurance Age gauged the mood of the broker market and found strong support for Markerstudy's future prospects.

Brokers have reacted with confusion to Markerstudy’s annual report which showed it was seeking funds to repay a £200m+ loan.

The report for Markerstudy Insurance Services (MISL) showed that £217.3m of its debt was owed to Qatar Re, which bought the Gibraltarian parts of the business in 2016. Total interest due on the loan is forecast to be £24.4m.

Half of the debt, plus interest, must be paid by 1 December this year, with the remainder to be settled by the end of March 2020. The rescheduled payments are in excess of MISL’s expected cash flow.

The provider has insisted that it is confident of meeting its obligations and said it was “business as usual”.

Capital

The brokers that Insurance Age spoke to agreed that there is no shortage of capital available in the market.

“I don’t understand why they seem to be struggling,” commented Simon Mabb, managing director of Romero Insurance. “There seems to be quite an abundance of capital about.”

Mabb’s outlook was shared by Paul Anscombe, CEO at James Hallam, who stated: “There is plenty of capital still available in the market, and there is still plenty of private equity and other sources of funding which I don’t see disappearing too soon.

“If they are experiencing difficulties in that funding exercise, it’s the particular individual circumstances rather than reflective of an overall market.”

Don Brennan, trading director at Hughes Insurance, added: “We know from the performance of our book that the underwriting they have used is very profitable for them, so I wouldn’t imagine finding financing to be a challenge.

“In our experience of them, they have a very solid senior team working there.”

Hughes Insurance currently writes motor insurance through Markerstudy.

Acquisition

There has been speculation that last year’s Co-op deal, which is yet to be approved by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), may be the reason Markerstudy has not yet found a new backer.

In January 2018, Markerstudy agreed to pay £185m to acquire the Co-op’s underwriting business and also sign a 13-year agreement to distribute motor and home insurance products.

“This may be what makes this particular transaction more challenging,” Anscombe suggested. “You’ve got that acquisition at the same time as addressing solvency. That brings with it additional risk.”

Mabb considered whether market commentators were hesitant over the value of the agreed deal.

“It’s quite an aggressive acquisitions market,” he explained. “People may think Markerstudy has overpaid for the Co-op.”

Restructure

Documents filed by Markerstudy on Companies House revealed that, should a new backer not be found, it is considering selling parts of the business to finance the impending loan repayments.

Brokers suggested to Insurance Age that Markerstudy would first target the parts of the company that are not integral to its core operations.

“They may try and go back to their core and sell off the bits that have been bolted on as added value,” Mabb predicted.

Similarly, Anscombe posed the following question: “Is there something that could be sold to a ready and willing buyer that doesn’t adversely affect the overall group?”

Mabb also raised whether the current structure of the business was deterring observers.

“Maybe someone’s fallen out of love a little bit with their model,” he stated. “They might have to restructure how they’re set up to attract their finance.”

All agreed that any scaling back of Markerstudy’s business would be a loss to the insurance sector.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.