CRL Management likely to close amid Alpha fallout
Alpha was CRL's sole provider until it went bankrupt last year, and CRL has filed a document on Companies House which proposes the firm is wound up.
CRL Management has entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) ahead of likely being wound up.
According to documents filed on Companies House, CRL Management will continue to trade only to serve the terms of the CVA. It has been proposed that the company be wound up following the issuance of final certificates on its existing jobs.
Steve Mansour, CEO of CRL Management, told Insurance Age that winding up the business was the “most likely outcome”.
CRL’s creditors agreed to the CVA via an online meeting held on 17 September. The process was supervised by Orla Wallace of Wallace & Company.
The CVA follows confirmation from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) last month that CRL had stopped writing new business.
Creditors
The filing detailed that BCR Legal Group, of which CRL is an appointed representative, is seeking around £317,000 from the company.
It said around £246,000 relates to unpaid principle fees. The remaining £71,000 concerns commissions deducted twice from funds it received as an agent.
Claims from Booth Builders, Harrison Projects, Cullen Mill Property, and Casualty & General Insurance were marked as “disputed” and these companies received no vote in the CVA.
Casualty & General Insurance marked the largest claim of all creditors, stating that they were owed more than £4m for unliquidated and unascertained debt.
Troubles
CRL Management described itself as specialising in the sale of long-tail structural insurance products.
The company began experiencing problems when unrated Danish provider Alpha Insurance was declared bankrupt in May 2018.
Alpha was CRL’s sole insurance provider until April 2018, when it secured new capacity through Ark Insurance Services.
CRL director Steven Mansour explained in a strategic report that the increased costs of working with Ark, as well costs incurred in attempting to find replacement cover for Alpha policyholders, had significantly worsened the company’s financial position.
Following an initial deadline of March 2019, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) extended the timeline for CRL to find alternative cover several times.
After the collapse of a proposed deal with BCR on 1 August 2019, the FSCS announced that it would pay compensation to around 14,000 policyholders.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Insurers most at risk from FCA pricing review named by analyst
- Markerstudy seeks investment ahead of loan deadline
- GRP-owned Sagar takes branch director from Towergate
- Go Compare owner in £120m refinancing
- Most complained about insurer revealed
- Personal lines cyber cover is untapped market, analyst claims
- CPP unveils SME cyber insurance on Acturis