CRL Management likely to close amid Alpha fallout

CRL Management has entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) ahead of likely being wound up.

According to documents filed on Companies House, CRL Management will continue to trade only to serve the terms of the CVA. It has been proposed that the company be wound up following the issuance of final certificates on its existing jobs.

Steve Mansour, CEO of CRL Management, told Insurance Age that winding up the business was the “most likely outcome”.

CRL’s creditors agreed to the CVA via an online meeting held on 17 September. The process was supervised by Orla Wallace of Wallace & Company.

The CVA follows confirmation from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) last month that CRL had stopped writing new business.

Creditors

The filing detailed that BCR Legal Group, of which CRL is an appointed representative, is seeking around £317,000 from the company.

It said around £246,000 relates to unpaid principle fees. The remaining £71,000 concerns commissions deducted twice from funds it received as an agent.

Claims from Booth Builders, Harrison Projects, Cullen Mill Property, and Casualty & General Insurance were marked as “disputed” and these companies received no vote in the CVA.

Casualty & General Insurance marked the largest claim of all creditors, stating that they were owed more than £4m for unliquidated and unascertained debt.

Troubles

CRL Management described itself as specialising in the sale of long-tail structural insurance products.

The company began experiencing problems when unrated Danish provider Alpha Insurance was declared bankrupt in May 2018.

Alpha was CRL’s sole insurance provider until April 2018, when it secured new capacity through Ark Insurance Services.

CRL director Steven Mansour explained in a strategic report that the increased costs of working with Ark, as well costs incurred in attempting to find replacement cover for Alpha policyholders, had significantly worsened the company’s financial position.

Following an initial deadline of March 2019, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) extended the timeline for CRL to find alternative cover several times.

After the collapse of a proposed deal with BCR on 1 August 2019, the FSCS announced that it would pay compensation to around 14,000 policyholders.

