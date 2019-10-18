Paul Beck leaves Amicus for Direct Insurance
Beck will be managing director of the group’s corporate risks division.
Paul Beck has joined Billericay-based Direct Insurance Corporate Risks (DICR) as managing director, Insurance Age can reveal.
He was previously director at Amicus Insurance Solutions from February 2016 to October 2019.
Adam Scott, founding director at Amicus, told Insurance Age that Beck “left on good terms”.
“He kind of outgrew the job we brought him in to do,” Scott commented. “He was looking for a new challenge and this is the one that excited him.”
With no immediate plans to replace Beck, his responsibilities at Amicus will be shared amongst Scott and fellow director Richard Evans.
Scott discussed his wider plans for the business with Insurance Age earlier this month.
Company
Part of Direct Insurance Group, DICR is a commercial lines broker focusing on waste, asbestos, rail, lorry, coach, laboratory and contract insurance.
The broker also has access to the London market through the group’s specialist Lloyd’s broking team, Direct Insurance London Market (DILM).
DICR says it is able to reduce costs for clients through the use of this direct access to Lloyd’s.
Direct Insurance Group also describes DILM as one of Lloyd’s “fastest growing” brokers.
Background
Beck’s role at Amicus followed positions at PMBS, Konsileo, Stafford Row, OAMPS, and Crazycover.
From May 2012 to May 2013, Beck also acted as president of the Insurance Institute of Guildford.
Beck has worked in the insurance sector for more than 30 years.
