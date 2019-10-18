Blog: Is the capacity crunch a step in the right direction?

Manchester Underwriting Management's, Richard Webb, explores the changing nature of capacity in the market.

They said that the hard/soft market cycle was dead. Maybe the obituary was premature?

The insurance market has been cyclical ever since anyone can remember. Awash with capital, we have seen rates in many classes fall and (re)insurers struggle to increase pricing even in response to major catastrophes. But that’s begun to change.

In some lines, particularly those under the spotlight at Lloyd’s, the market is now crunching its way through trading conditions that are materially firmer than they have been for almost 20 years.

That said, in most cases we aren’t yet looking at a fully hard market as, despite the large rate movements, we’re not at a point where underwriting profits are certain – it’s less soft and patchy. There are some product lines that have toughened whereas others remain relatively soft.

Whilst all of this goes on in the background, at the front end daily life for brokers and underwriters has changed. It has become more challenging for some product lines with restricted terms, lower limits of indemnity and higher premiums; the subscription market is back for the heavier cases.

Broking

Customers are having to learn that premiums can goes up as well as down, which for some is a new experience. It makes the broking and underwriting process longer and harder work but it does make the job more interesting. In a soft market it is all too easy to place business. In a hard market you have to work harder to find solutions and get business placed.

As we head towards the final quarter of 2019, I have been asked what will happen next by a number of brokers. Will those product lines that have hardened continue to do so? The logical answer is “yes”, simply because the market has been soft for so long and rates have not gone back to where they should be. Whilst the market has toughened for many an increase in premium does not automatically mean rates have gone back to sustainable levels.

All this means that the final quarter of 2019 could be very tough as capacity reduces further. There are clear signs as a number of markets have pulled back. In professional indemnity there are underwriters who have almost stopped writing new business and are being very selective on renewals. Which means that the more challenging cases that aren’t vanilla and low risk could find themselves without cover. In the casualty market limits are being pulled down and excess of loss is very much back.

Opportunity

But as with all market movements, as one door closes another opens. Those markets that can write excess of loss will find more opportunities. Those underwriters who are able to look at heavier risks can do so, knowing that they can now apply the terms that can make the risk writable.

But looking ahead to 2020 is not clear. Rates need to harden further and so clients may have to face another year of their premiums increasing or the cover tightening, lower limits and higher excesses. There may be an easing of the market in the first quarter of 2020 as some underwriters get some capacity back and look to get their name back in the market. But insurers are watching the rates and rightly so. It has been a long time since the last hard market – 2019 has simply been a step in the right direction.

Richard Webb is a director at Manchester Underwriting Management