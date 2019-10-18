Have your say in the UK’s biggest broker survey
Insurance Age has launched the largest independent survey of general insurance brokers. Take part today.
Insurance Age has launched the UK’s largest independent broker survey to coincide with Broker Expo 2019 which takes place in Coventry next month.
The survey, which addresses important topics such as broker commission, consolidation, and growth strategies, is open to all UK brokers and is an opportunity to share your views on the sector as it stands today and outline how it will develop in future.
Each respondent will also be registered for a free place to attend Broker Expo on November 7 at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.
Business
Broker Expo is the UK’s largest broker-only event. With more than 1,000 brokers already registered and 130+ exhibitors, Broker Expo is the event where business gets done.
The results of the survey will be revealed at the Expo with each delegate receiving this exclusive market intelligence.
To take part in the survey and see the list of speakers and exhibitors please visit https://www.brokerexpo.co.uk/
