Flock announces exclusive drone insurance deal

InsurTech Futures: Firm will be Skyports’ only risk partner for drone insurance.

Flock Cover has announced that it will exclusively supply Skyports with drone insurance.

Skyports is a drone delivery firm based in London which aims to develop a global drone delivery network.

The deal includes scaled premiums based on test flying, flight durations, and multi-flight discounts.

Flock said the partnership would enable Skyports to further develop its delivery services, beginning with ‘beyond visible line of sight’ tests in the UK, Belgium, Sweden and Finland.

Ed Leon Klinger, chief executive officer at Flock, commented: “Skyports is one of the truly groundbreaking companies reinventing the future of urban mobility.

“Our unique approach to real-time insurance will enable them to capitalise on granular risk insights to proactively mitigate flight risks, improve safety standards across their fleets, and reduce their insurance premiums.”

Offering

According to Flock, it has insured over 3,000 commercial drone businesses.

The business recently launched Flock Enterprise, aimed at providing insurance for larger fleets of drones.

The Flock Enterprise package rewards the increasing experience of commercial drone pilots with decreasing premiums.

Two years ago, Flock partnered with Allianz to develop its pay-as-you-go drone insurance.

The firm then announced a partnership with InsurTech Worry+Peace to facilitate the deal with Allianz.

