Customers value professionalism above all, finds survey

Professionalism is the most important factor for customers when they choose their broker, according to a survey conducted by Global Risk Partners (GRP).

Around 5,000 respondents said lowest price, then ease and convenience of placing insurance, followed professionalism in the rankings.

The data, exclusively supplied to Insurance Age, showed:

33% of responded ranked professionalism as most important.

28% ranked lowest price as most important.

19% said ease and convenience were the highest priority.

14% wanted to deal with a local broker.

9% suggested quality of policy wording was most important.

Service

The survey also highlighted the importance of good service and word-of-mouth recommendation. When asked why they chose their insurance broker, 15% said excellent service was the main factor and a further 15% also said recommendation was the reason.

In addition, 12% said convenience/locality was why they selected their provider. Ten percent said a personal connection with a staff member led to the decision and a further 10% highlighted the long-standing reputation of the broker as a factor. Finally, 8% outlined that affordability or cost was the reason why they chose their provider.

Mike Bruce, GRP group managing director, told Insurance Age that it was important for the business and brokers to really understand what customers want from their intermediaries.

In terms of service elements, fast response time was listed as most important by the most respondents (15%). This was followed by ease of contact (11%), competitive pricing (9%) and professional and knowledgeable staff (8%).

Local

Bruce also highlighted that, in the SME space, local service was even more important, something he suggested was an endorsement of GRP’s hub and spoke model.

Additionally, trust and personal connection also received 8% of the vote, swiftly followed by customised policy and personal service (6%).

According to Bruce, at the smaller end of the market, quality advice was the overriding factor for customers.

He commented: “The focus of the survey was to understand what customers want when selecting a broker.

“We [GRP] have put a lot of work on customer engagement and digital renewals. We wanted to make sure we were putting our energy into what customers actually want.”

Looking ahead, Bruce committed to doing the survey more regularly in order to assess the changing needs of the market.

He pointed to GRP’s data warehouse which was used to gather survey respondents.

“We are able to use the data warehouse and it means we can put more insight into it [the survey] and also assess local trends,” he said.

“We will be slicing and dicing the data across the business.”

