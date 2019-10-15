Finch buys Martinez & Partners in ninth deal
Finch Group began its acquisitive streak when bought by Broker Network Partners in 2016.
Finch Group has purchased Martinez & Partners for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.
Companies House was notified that Finch Group had taken a controlling interest in the broker on 4 October.
According to the document, as part of the deal, Henry Travis, Jonathan Evans, and Graham Duerden stepped down as directors at Martinez & Partners, with Evans also giving up significant control in the company.
Vincent Gardner, managing director at Finch Group, has been appointed as the broker’s sole director.
Parent
Ethos Broking (formerly Broker Network Partners) purchased Finch Group in October 2016 for an undisclosed amount.
The firm was rebranded as Ethos in March 2019 to help avoid confusion with parent company Bravo Group’s other business Broker Network.
Christopher Shortland, finance director at Broker Network, was listed as the new company secretary for Martinez & Partners on Companies House.
Background
Prior to the deal with Martinez & Partners, Finch Group had already made eight acquisitions since joining Broker Network Partners.
Finch Group bought Oxfordshire-based Bridle Insurance last month, acquiring £10m in GWP.
This followed the acquisitions of Citymain, Taylor Beaumont, Miller & Co and Opus Risk Solutions & Specialist Insurance Agency.
