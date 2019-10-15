Biba selects theme for 2020 conference

Organisation acknowledged that Brexit helped inform its decision.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has announced that the theme of its 2020 conference and exhibition will be ‘A Year to Pioneer’.

The organisation said the theme was selected to reflect the UK’s changing circumstances.

It highlighted the opportunities that could come from new technologies, new markets, new sentiments, and a new relationship with Europe.

Steve White, chief executive officer at Biba, commented: “We have been talking about change for some time and 2020 really is the year for us to overcome the new challenges we all face.

“Technology is an enabler and seizing its potential could help us to address the developing needs of customers.”

The conference will be held on 13 and 14 May 2020 in Manchester Central.

Background

White continued: “’A Year to Pioneer’ builds upon last year’s conference theme of leading the way, highlighting brokers’ ability to overcome issues and clear a path for others to follow.”

The organisation previously chose ‘Leading the Way’ as the theme for its 2019 conference.

This year’s event saw Boris Johnson selected to give the keynote speech.

It was later revealed that Biba paid the now Prime Minister £25,540 for his appearance.

