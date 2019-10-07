Opinion: Trident's Robert Marshall on how brokers can know their true value

Know your worth: Valuing a broker comes from transparency in the marketplace not secrecy, writes Robert Marshall

The broker market is hot property and, I suspect, many of you often get post or emails suggesting someone is looking to buy your book of business and wants to talk to you in confidence.

It’s fair to say that most brokers are more than prepared to go the extra mile for service but are not necessarily good business people.

Small and SME brokers can be massively undervalued because some sellers are simply not aware of what they are fully worth.

So, how can you work out what your firm is worth? It makes no sense that valuations are based on the old matrix as the primary formula, i.e. a multiple on renewal retention commissions. This doesn’t take into account new business, which is only deemed worthy presumably to bridge the gap of lost renewals.

Brokers need to look at the whole worth of their business and not be locked into one format by slick talk and clever accountants.

Value can always be found, yet some choose to pretend it’s not there.

As owners and potential sellers there is a clear shortage of fundamental information on value because it is conducive to buyers not to mention it. How often do we read the phrase ‘sold for an undisclosed sum’?

Many choose to not declare what has been paid as though money is a dirty word, but in a world of transparency that is a nonsense. In a world of secrecy how do you know you’re getting the full value? You deserve the full pound not 50p.

Small and SME firms are the true stars in today’s market and deserve better treatment and value assessment

Larger firms use Ebitda to justify their continuing operations when that is just one fragment of worth. Companies with high Ebitda can still make a loss.

Whichever way you look at it, a loss is a loss.

True value

I would argue that a smaller broker is just a microcosm of a larger one without the politics. Its value is worth more not less pro rata, because it doesn’t carry debt and unnecessary overheads.

These brokers need to examine the whole value matrix to identify their true value.

Actions such as adopting better software and IT undeniably help increase value and maintain competitiveness.

If there is clear cashflow and an efficient business brokers should not sell their businesses on price that merely accepts rates paid today.

Larger firms keep buying as organic growth is not easy. They need to add firms to increase volume or be seen as not growing.

We’ve seen before that big is not always beautiful. It can be a curse and, when many deals have taken place, the mismatch of too many different cultures can cause clashes and, in the worst cases, implosion.

Small and SME firms are the true stars in today’s market and deserve better treatment and value assessment.

Smaller brokers need to be valued like any other business in the UK and not in isolation. Having a value matrix that is looking at the full picture will help guide and develop their business and focus the mind on full value not just part.

Understanding how to maximise and use dormant assets isn’t slick financial engineering, it is used by every business to increase value, so why should small brokers be any different?

Using the value matrix will also avail the smaller broker or SME to talk to lenders about funding to grow independently and perhaps not feel the need to sell.

There is no less embedded worth in a small firm than a large one.

For too long prices have been based on secrecy and the seller’s position has been abused. It’s about time transparency on what was paid for what became the norm, so the market for brokers is valued correctly.

Robert Marshall is CEO of Trident Insurance