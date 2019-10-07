In-depth - Sport & leisure: Good sport

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Sports clubs and venues can face a wide range of risks, from minor accidents through to abuse claims. Sam Barrett investigates

Whether it’s an international football match, a gentle game of cricket on the village green or an evening at a darts tournament, sporting events are often part of the entertainment on a weekend away. But to ensure these events draw in the crowds, brokers must support sports clubs and venues when it comes to putting the right cover and risk management in place.

The risks can vary enormously according to Geoff Kirk, managing director of Marshall Wooldridge, which has a large sports department. “We see everything from a small cricket club run by a couple of volunteers to a large venue that has facilities for a variety of sports including football, rugby and bowls,” he says. “You need to understand exactly what they’re doing to know the risks they face.”

Game of risk

For starters, it’s not uncommon for standard property risks such as flood and fire to increase in the sport sector. Although modern stadia are built with fire and flood prevention measures in place, this isn’t always the case with some of the older, more historic venues.

As an example, Kirk looks after the insurance arrangements of more than 300 cricket clubs around the UK. “We see a lot of wooden huts in flood plains close to rivers,” he says. “These would struggle to arrange insurance for flood and fire.”

To address this, his firm set up a scheme back in 1973 to provide cover to cricket clubs. This includes cover for key risks and, by pooling clubs in this way, allows those that may have struggled to get cover independently to secure insurance.

Given the fact that these venues are open to the public, liability is another key consideration. “Sports and leisure businesses are exposed to liability to injury, most commonly slips, trips and falls,” says Sam Thomas, head of mid-market at Zurich UK. “Proactive and effective housekeeping, signage, lighting and maintenance, all supported by adequate risk assessments, are extremely important in helping to prevent accidents.”

Anywhere where there are large numbers of people gathering in one place requires careful consideration and planning… Procedures for safe and swift evacuation need to be in place Sam Thomas

Duck and cover

While sensible risk management can keep slips and trips to an absolute minimum, the nature of many sports means that other accidents can be much harder to avoid. Whether playing or spectating, it’s easy to find yourself on the receiving end of an injury, especially during many of the ball games.

To allow for this, Kirk says that personal accident is a common addition on cover for sports clubs. “This provides them with some financial support if they’re unable to work,” he explains. “This can be promoted as a perk of joining the club.”

As well as protecting individuals from injury, these organisations also need to take into consideration the risk of an event such as a fire or a terrorist attack that might require the venue to be evacuated. “Anywhere where there are large numbers of people gathering in one place requires careful consideration and planning,” says Thomas. “Procedures for safe and swift evacuation need to be in place.”

Where a sports venue employs people, employers’ liability and a robust programme of risk reduction and health and safety training is a must. Many of the smaller clubs rely on volunteers and Laura High, director at commercial insurance brokerage Yutree Insurance, says it’s important to consider their needs too. “Many clubs are run by volunteers but this can open them up to the same risks as an employee when it comes to injuries,” she explains. “Arranging cover for them is important.”

The risks posed by third party suppliers on site, such as burger vans or hospitality tents, also need to be factored in. Stipulating minimum levels of insurance, and checking the supplier has the relevant cover and permits, is prudent.

Risk manager

With budgets tight and many clubs dependent on the goodwill of volunteers, Kirk says that risk management is a real winner in the sports sector. His firm offers an online health and safety tool to help sports clubs understand their responsibilities and put appropriate measures in place. “We also work with a firm that can mark their property with invisible ink,” he adds. “Items such as lawn mowers and tractors are targets for thieves but this can improve the chances of recovery.”

While many sports can trace their histories back hundreds of years, new risks are emerging too. For example, High has seen greater awareness of the need to take out cover for abuse over the last few years.

“Many clubs don’t realise they can purchase insurance to protect their coaches and trainers in the event their actions lead to a claim,” she says, adding that this can give coaches considerable peace of mind. “Cover for abuse remains a specialist cover provided by only a few markets but it’s of vital importance in today’s world. Safeguarding policies are in place across most national governing bodies and are slowly filtering down to grassroots level.”

Cyber risk is also making its way into the sports market. Kirk says that since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation, he’s seen more interest in cyber insurance. “Many clubs and associations hold a lot of member data on a computer,” he says. “As this will be subject to the data protection regulations, we can arrange cyber insurance for them as a separate stand-alone policy that attaches to their cover.”

Keeping on side with the risks that these organisations are facing, and arranging the cover and risk management support they need, is key to becoming a star player in this market.