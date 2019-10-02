Editor's letter - October 2019

The good, the bad and the ugly: Celebrating the best and uncovering the worst in the insurance sector

What a summer the insurance sector has had! Let’s start with the good stuff…

The UK Broker Awards, which took place in September, really highlighted the wonderful work the broking community does.

It’s always great to have a look under the bonnet of broker businesses to see the innovation and success in the sector.

A toast to everyone who helped make the celebration really special and well done to everyone who took home a trophy.

On the flipside the report looking into the culture at Lloyd’s was also published.

The findings weren’t pretty and confirmed that nearly one in 10 Lloyd’s workers had witnessed sexual harassment. This is appalling and shames the entire insurance world.

The study also learned that just 41% of those who raised a concern felt they were listened to and taken seriously. How is this acceptable?

We wanted to find out if the problems were the same in the regions. One brave woman came forward to talk about her own horrific experiences.

We can only hope what happened to her isn’t widespread. Our anecdotal evidence indicates it isn’t, thankfully. But tell us if we’re wrong.

Of course Lloyd’s has implemented a plan to address its cultural problems in addition to the work already underway and recent high profile sanctions.

But, do we really believe the three newly-announced actions – speak out, act with integrity, and be respectful – are powerful enough to re-shape an apparently embedded culture? I’m not sure…