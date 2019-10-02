Headline makers - October 2019
The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month
The top 5 most read
The hottest stories from September on www.insuranceage.co.uk
Marsh to retire Jelf name amid commercial rebrand
Marsh announced that Jelf will be renamed Marsh Commercial in Q1 2020. The broking giant claimed the rebranding would help it deliver services and solutions more effectively. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187311
Guy Carpenter boss fired over sexually suggestive email – reports
James Conmy, senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter was dismissed for gross misconduct after sending an all staff email including sexually inappropriate language and referencing a female member of staff. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187346
Hobbs reveals Allianz’s £35m debut at Lloyd’s
Allianz achieved £35m in gross written premium (GWP) and 4,000 new customers in its first year at Lloyd’s. It entered the market after its tie-up with LV. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4197066
TV star joins Gallagher to grow its sport and media business
Sports broadcaster Jill Douglas joined Gallagher as a business development consultant. The move is part of the broker’s plans to expand its presence in the specialist sport, media & entertainment sector. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4185666
Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
Finch Group bought commercial and personal lines business, Bridle Insurance. Bridle is headquartered in Witney, Oxfordshire and manages £10m GWP. It specialises in fleet insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4175966
Tech highlights
Freedom Services Group partnered with InsurTech start-up ThingCo to launch Pukka Tech. According to Freedom the joint venture was created to enhance the firm’s existing technology offering and ensure a more seamless and cost effective journey for customers.
Freedom and ThingCo stated that they plan to market Pukka Tech’s technology and advances to other insurance firms in the future. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4205641
Insurance Age revealed that Open GI has invested in InsurTech specialist Machine Learning Programs (MLP). MLP was founded in 2018 and offers a range of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services to the GI and financial markets, which Open GI said can identify predictive behaviours and generate insights from combined datasets. The software house noted that MLP will become part of the Open GI Group as a result of the investment. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4174231
InsurTech UK added 17 new members, including Aon, Digital Partners, IDEX Consulting, and NCC Group. Aon and Digital Partners join InsurTech UK as associate members, IDEX Consulting joins as a recruitment partner, and NCC Group joins as a cyber security partner. The organisation now has 86 members. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187131
To get involved contact news editor [email protected]
Soundbites
“If you can sit down and explain what is going on clients are less likely to go shopping around. As long as you can prove you’re giving them value by sharing your advice and your experience.”Adele Rand, development manager at One Broker, discusses the hardening high net worth market at this year’s HNW Forum. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4212331
“We must ensure that the actions we now take together will help to regain the trust of the victims of harassment and bullying and will ensure that our marketplace is equally positive for women and men.”London Market Association’s CEO Sheila Cameron comments on the results of the Lloyd’s culture survey. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4211906
“You can look at someone and not necessarily recognise the vulnerability in them and so that’s why communication, face to face, is so important. By asking questions you begin to get an understanding about whether or not that person has specific needs that as a broker should be addressed.”Liz Foster, non-executive director of the Society of Insurance Broking, explains why vulnerable customers remain on the SIB’s agenda for the next year. www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/4185781
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- MS Amlin to exit nine business lines
- RSA boss in the running to become HSBC CEO - report
- Tempcover teams up with Jeremy Clarkson
- Lloyd’s seeks to modernise as it reveals first Future at Lloyd’s Blueprint
- Luker Rowe buys Trident Insurance Brokers
- Inga Beale "not surprised" by Lloyd's culture survey results
- Disappointment as Scottish discount rate to remain at -0.75%