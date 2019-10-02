Headline makers - October 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Marsh to retire Jelf name amid commercial rebrand

Marsh announced that Jelf will be renamed Marsh Commercial in Q1 2020. The broking giant claimed the rebranding would help it deliver services and solutions more effectively. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187311

Guy Carpenter boss fired over sexually suggestive email – reports

James Conmy, senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter was dismissed for gross misconduct after sending an all staff email including sexually inappropriate language and referencing a female member of staff. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187346

Hobbs reveals Allianz’s £35m debut at Lloyd’s

Allianz achieved £35m in gross written premium (GWP) and 4,000 new customers in its first year at Lloyd’s. It entered the market after its tie-up with LV. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4197066

TV star joins Gallagher to grow its sport and media business

Sports broadcaster Jill Douglas joined Gallagher as a business development consultant. The move is part of the broker’s plans to expand its presence in the specialist sport, media & entertainment sector. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4185666

Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet

Finch Group bought commercial and personal lines business, Bridle Insurance. Bridle is headquartered in Witney, Oxfordshire and manages £10m GWP. It specialises in fleet insurance. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4175966

Tech highlights

Freedom Services Group partnered with InsurTech start-up ThingCo to launch Pukka Tech. According to Freedom the joint venture was created to enhance the firm’s existing technology offering and ensure a more seamless and cost effective journey for customers.

Freedom and ThingCo stated that they plan to market Pukka Tech’s technology and advances to other insurance firms in the future. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4205641

Insurance Age revealed that Open GI has invested in InsurTech specialist Machine Learning Programs (MLP). MLP was founded in 2018 and offers a range of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services to the GI and financial markets, which Open GI said can identify predictive behaviours and generate insights from combined datasets. The software house noted that MLP will become part of the Open GI Group as a result of the investment. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4174231

InsurTech UK added 17 new members, including Aon, Digital Partners, IDEX Consulting, and NCC Group. Aon and Digital Partners join InsurTech UK as associate members, IDEX Consulting joins as a recruitment partner, and NCC Group joins as a cyber security partner. The organisation now has 86 members. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4187131

Soundbites

“If you can sit down and explain what is going on clients are less likely to go shopping around. As long as you can prove you’re giving them value by sharing your advice and your experience.” Adele Rand, development manager at One Broker, discusses the hardening high net worth market at this year’s HNW Forum. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4212331

“We must ensure that the actions we now take together will help to regain the trust of the victims of harassment and bullying and will ensure that our marketplace is equally positive for women and men.” London Market Association’s CEO Sheila Cameron comments on the results of the Lloyd’s culture survey. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4211906