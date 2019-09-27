H.W. Kaufman makes 20th deal since 2010 with Node International purchase

Node International will keep its brand as it moves into H.W. Kaufman's London offices.

H.W. Kaufman Group has bought Node International, a UK-domiciled managing general agent (MGA).

Node is Kaufman’s 20th acquisition since 2010. According to the group brokers interested in placing cyber liability coverage for their clients, can use Node’s digital application process to receive quotes in moments.

Kaufman detailed that Node also has the capability to provide 24/7 monitoring and cyber-attack risk mitigation.

As part of the deal, Node will move its London operations into H.W Kaufman’s offices in the City. The MGA will also keep its existing Nottingham location.

Node will join H.W. Kaufman Group London which also includes Chesterfield Group, Lochain Patrick and Cranbrook Underwriting and is overseen by managing director, James Stevenson.

A spokesperson for Kaufman told Insurance Age that Node will retain the Node International brand.

Leadership

Neil Gurnhill, chief executive officer of Node, who founded the company in 2017 will continue to lead the business.

He commented: “Joining forces with H.W. Kaufman Group is a very exciting move for us and our clients.

“We will combine our expertise at Node in underwriting and placing risks in cyber and technology liability with the powerful brand, distribution, and infrastructure that H.W. Kaufman Group has to offer.”

Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO, H.W. Kaufman Group added: “Node International’s leadership in cyber risk and technology solutions will deepen our bench of expertise, helping us stay ahead of the ever-changing needs in the digital space.

“The acquisition strategically provides our clients and partners across the United Kingdom and North America access to Node International’s innovative cyber products and quick quoting platform.”

