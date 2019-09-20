Freedom partners with ThingCo to launch Pukka Tech

InsurTech Futures: Initial aim is to improve Freedom's services but the firms hope Pukka Tech’s technology will eventually be made available to other brokers and providers.

Freedom Services Group (FSG) has partnered with InsurTech firm ThingCo to launch Pukka Tech.

The joint venture has been created to enhance Freedom’s existing technology offering and ensure a more seamless and cost effective journey for customers

In the future, Freedom and ThingCo are aiming to market Pukka Tech’s technology and advances to other insurance firms.

Sam White, founder and CEO at Freedom Services Group, commented: “This is such a milestone for the businesses under the Freedom Services Group umbrella. We’ve spent the past few years since the launch of Pukka Insure building an incredible end to end motor consumer journey, now we need the cutting edge technology to complete the circle.

“I realised pretty early on that most InsurTech businesses create tech and then try to reverse engineer the customer acquisition, making multiple compromises along the way when it should be the other way around. Identify the problem, then create the tech solution.”

She added: “We looked at numerous tech offerings to match our needs but we still felt there were solutions that we needed that weren’t currently available so we decided to build our own to and we couldn’t think of a better team to work with on it than ThingCo’s award winning experts.”

Mike Brockman, founder and CEO at ThingCo, said: “Using Freedom to test products developed within the joint venture, we can go to market to supply products that have been tried and tested and proven already, that aim to improve processes for both insurers and their customers.”

Pukka Tech will be based at Freedom’s headquarters in Cheadle, Greater Manchester.

Background

Freedom Services Group is made up of claims services provider Action365, managing general agent Pukka Insure and Freedom Brokers.

Alongside the launch of Freedom Brokers in October 2017, White formed Freedom Services Group to house these various companies.

Pukka Insure expanded into home insurance in May 2018 and launched private car insurance in November 2018.

The partnership with ThingCo is Freedom’s latest move in the InsurTech space.

In January 2019, Freedom Brokers partnered with InsurTech firm Homelyfe to allow customers to receive home insurance quotes based on answering just two questions.

