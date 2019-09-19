Saga considering sale of Bennetts for second time, say reports

Reports suggest Saga is now under pressure from new investor Elliott Advisors.

Rumours have resurfaced that Saga is looking to sell motorbike broker Bennetts.

The Evening Standard reported that Saga has been disappointed in the cross-selling opportunities with Bennetts’ 200,000 policyholders, 43% of which are aged above 50.

The newspaper also speculated that Saga is under pressure to improve from its new investor Elliott Advisors. The hedge fund bought a 5% stake in Saga in July 2019.

Sister publication Insurance Post first reported that Saga was looking at selling Bennetts in August 2018. At the time, it was suggested that Ardonagh was the most likely suitor.

Saga bought Bennetts from BGL in 2015 for £26.26m. The Evening Standard understands that a sale price today is likely to be “slightly less” than what Saga originally paid.

A spokesperson told Insurance Age that Saga is currently concentrating on its main travel and insurance businesses.

Troubles

Half-year financial results published today (19 September) paint a troubling picture for Saga.

Underlying profit before tax fell 52.1% to £52.6m across the group, with the measure falling markedly in every business area in which Saga operates.

In its retail broking business, underlying profit before tax fell 22.6% to £49.3m. For its underwriting business AICL, the measure fell 53.3% to £21.3m.

These results follow the £134.6m pre-tax loss that Saga posted for the 12 months to January 2019.

The mammoth loss prompted a strategy rethink at Saga, and the company soon launched three-year fixed-price policies in home and motor to help boost customer loyalty.

The provider’s group CEO, Lance Batchelor, has announced that he will be stepping down in January 2020.

