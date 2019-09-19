One Call’s Radford launches motor broker

Home and motor broker, Yoga, has been set up almost two years after Radford and One Call were fined for client money failings.

One Call’s John Radford and Nik Springthorpe have teamed up again to launch motor and home broker, Yoga.

The fresh offering, which currently operates in the motor space but is aiming to move into home as well, is direct to consumer and already available on some aggregators.

Yoga, is registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Companies House separately to One Call. However a number of directors including Springthorpe and Radford are listed for both companies.

Radford and One Call were fined by the FCA in 2018 for £17.3m client money failings.

The fines of £684,000 for One Call, and £468,000 for Radford, were issued last year.

Radford was also banned from handling client money.

Fees

One Call was also restricted from charging renewal fees to its customers for 121 days in a move the FCA suggested would cost the broker £4.6m.

It is unclear what the final cost was.

In 2018 Radford and One Call described the errors as a miscalculation, said they informed the regulator of the mistakes, and suggested their intention was only to help customers. They also said Radford stopped handling client money in 2011.

Listed

Radford and Springthorpe are both listed as officers for Yoga on Companies House.

In a statement announcing the launch of the firm Yoga detailed: “Instead of making insurance that boring chore that consumers need to do every year, Yoga will help them break free from tradition by putting them in full control of their cover.

“Our online journey has been created with consumers in mind and has been designed to be fully responsive. So if the consumer finds themselves in a situation where they need to take out immediate cover or update their insurance straight away they can do so with ease on any mobile device, where ever and whenever they like.”

Yoga has teamed up with software provider, Ignite, to develop a system which it says offers a shortened and streamlined customer journey.

Optimised

It explained: “By shortening and streamlining the online journey Yoga asks simple key questions, our user friendly system is then optimised using a range of market leading data enrichment. This means consumers no longer need to provide us with any further details or documentation as we have done the necessary leg work via sophisticated automated tasks.”

The cover, which is self-service, also allows clients to control their cover with a portal which enables them to make changes, cancel cover, view or download documents and renew 24/7.

Insurance Age has contacted Yoga for further comment.

