UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed

The ceremony on 13 September saw Clear Insurance Management crowned insurance broker of the year and Biba CEO, Steve White, receive the Achievement Award.

Brokers and insurers gathered at The Brewery in London on Friday (13 September) to celebrate the successes of the broker sector in 2019.

It may have been Friday the 13th but the day proved lucky for the deserving winners.

See who took home a trophy below:

The Cyber Broker Award:

Berkeley Insurance Group - winner



The Customer Service Award

Insurance Surgery - winner

Devitt Insurance Services - highly commended



The Digital Broker Award:

Pikl – winner



The Young Broker Award:

Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance - winner

Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance - highly commended



The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award:

Staysure - winner



The Claims Team Award:

Caravan Guard and Leisuredays - winner

Purely Pets - highly commended



The HNW Broker Award:

Aston Lark - winner

Vizion Insurance Brokers - highly commended

The Training Award:

Hayes Parsons Insurance Group – winner

Be Wiser Insurance – highly commended



Schemes Broker of the Year:

Quality Care Insurance Services - winner

Morrison Insurance Solutions – highly commended

The Start-Up Broker Award:

Ascend Broking Group – winner

MyfirstUK – highly commended



Personal Lines Broker of the Year:

All Clear – winner

Reis Motorsport Insurance – highly commended



Commercial Lines Broker of the Year:

Clear Insurance Management - winner

Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers – highly commended



Broker Network of the Year:

Compass Network - winner

Willis Towers Watson Networks – highly commended



Broker of the Year:

Clear Insurance Management

Broker Personality of the Year:

Ian Donaldson – CEO Atlanta Group



The Achievement Award:

Steve White – CEO Biba



A huge congratulations to all of our winners and thank you for making the event a success.