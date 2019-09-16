Insurance Age

UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed

The ceremony on 13 September saw Clear Insurance Management crowned insurance broker of the year and Biba CEO, Steve White, receive the Achievement Award.

Brokers and insurers gathered at The Brewery in London on Friday (13 September) to celebrate the successes of the broker sector in 2019.

It may have been Friday the 13th but the day proved lucky for the deserving winners.

See who took home a trophy below:

The Cyber Broker Award:

  • Berkeley Insurance Group - winner


The Customer Service Award

  • Insurance Surgery - winner
  • Devitt Insurance Services - highly commended


The Digital Broker Award:

  • Pikl – winner


The Young Broker Award:

  • Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance - winner
  • Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance - highly commended


The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award:

  • Staysure - winner


The Claims Team Award:

  • Caravan Guard and Leisuredays - winner
  • Purely Pets - highly commended


The HNW Broker Award:

  • Aston Lark - winner
  • Vizion Insurance Brokers - highly commended

 

The Training Award:

  • Hayes Parsons Insurance Group – winner
  • Be Wiser Insurance – highly commended


Schemes Broker of the Year:

  • Quality Care Insurance Services - winner
  • Morrison Insurance Solutions – highly commended

 

The Start-Up Broker Award:

  • Ascend Broking Group – winner
  • MyfirstUK – highly commended


Personal Lines Broker of the Year:

  • All Clear – winner
  • Reis Motorsport Insurance – highly commended


Commercial Lines Broker of the Year:

  • Clear Insurance Management - winner
  • Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers – highly commended


Broker Network of the Year:

  • Compass Network - winner
  • Willis Towers Watson Networks – highly commended


Broker of the Year:

  • Clear Insurance Management

 

Broker Personality of the Year:

  • Ian Donaldson – CEO Atlanta Group


The Achievement Award:

  • Steve White – CEO Biba


A huge congratulations to all of our winners and thank you for making the event a success.

