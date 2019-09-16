UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
The ceremony on 13 September saw Clear Insurance Management crowned insurance broker of the year and Biba CEO, Steve White, receive the Achievement Award.
Brokers and insurers gathered at The Brewery in London on Friday (13 September) to celebrate the successes of the broker sector in 2019.
It may have been Friday the 13th but the day proved lucky for the deserving winners.
See who took home a trophy below:
The Cyber Broker Award:
- Berkeley Insurance Group - winner
The Customer Service Award
- Insurance Surgery - winner
- Devitt Insurance Services - highly commended
The Digital Broker Award:
- Pikl – winner
The Young Broker Award:
- Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance - winner
- Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance - highly commended
The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award:
- Staysure - winner
The Claims Team Award:
- Caravan Guard and Leisuredays - winner
- Purely Pets - highly commended
The HNW Broker Award:
- Aston Lark - winner
- Vizion Insurance Brokers - highly commended
The Training Award:
- Hayes Parsons Insurance Group – winner
- Be Wiser Insurance – highly commended
Schemes Broker of the Year:
- Quality Care Insurance Services - winner
- Morrison Insurance Solutions – highly commended
The Start-Up Broker Award:
- Ascend Broking Group – winner
- MyfirstUK – highly commended
Personal Lines Broker of the Year:
- All Clear – winner
- Reis Motorsport Insurance – highly commended
Commercial Lines Broker of the Year:
- Clear Insurance Management - winner
- Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers – highly commended
Broker Network of the Year:
- Compass Network - winner
- Willis Towers Watson Networks – highly commended
Broker of the Year:
- Clear Insurance Management
Broker Personality of the Year:
- Ian Donaldson – CEO Atlanta Group
The Achievement Award:
- Steve White – CEO Biba
A huge congratulations to all of our winners and thank you for making the event a success.
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Egan reveals thinking behind RSA's commercial merger
- Clear set to make more deals this year
- People Moves Round-up: 6-13 September 2019
- The Blog Spot: RIP Jelf, hello Marsh Commercial - what's in a broking brand?
- Markel buys books of business from Caunce O’Hara
- Jelf rebrand an opportunity for regional brokers, say experts
- Chris Dobson outlines future plans as he exits Ageas